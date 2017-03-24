Diane Lane Takes the Scenic Route in 'Paris Can Wait' Trailer (Exclusive)

Fourteen years after finding herself Under the Tuscan Sun, Diane Lane is back for more breathtaking views of the European countryside in the new romantic comedy Paris Can Wait. (Watch the exclusive trailer above.)

The Oscar-nominated Lane plays Anne, an American in Cannes where her movie producer husband Michael (Alec Baldwin) is wheeling and dealing. In order to get to Paris, Anne joins Michael’s business associate, the free-spirited Jacques (Arnaud Viard) for a road trip. But at Jacques’ urging, their journey veers from what should be a seven-hour drive into a two-day odyssey of sightseeing, food porn, libations… and very likely some personal awakenings.

Written and directed by Eleanor Coppola (wife of all-time-great filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, in her debut behind the camera), Paris Can Wait premiered at last fall’s Toronto International Film Festival. It opens in theaters May 12.

Check out the film’s exclusive poster:

