The ‘Deadpool’ Oscar Dreams Are Dashed, but Ryan Reynolds Says the Tickle Fight Goes On

The dream is over, superhero fans — Deadpool, everyone’s favorite potty-mouthed superhero saga of 2016, has failed in its bid for Oscar gold. On Tuesday morning, the Academy Award nominations for the upcoming telecast (on Feb. 26) were announced, and the Marvel effort was left out in the cold in the categories that it had hoped to infiltrate: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor. The Merc with a Mouth, it appears, will have to settle for headlining the second-biggest R-rated movie in history, with $783 million worldwide.

But did this news have star Ryan Reynolds in a sour mood? The actor took to Twitter to congratulate all of this year’s nominees and to let his legions of followers know that the absurdist spirit of Deadpool remains strong:

Regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on. Congrats to all the nominees for these brilliant films. #Oscars2017 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2017





For Reynolds and company, it’s a disappointing end to what has been an unlikely and exciting awards season. In December, the entire Deadpool team was taken aback (in the best way possible) by the film’s Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor (Reynolds), prompting the following Reynolds Tweet:

Thank you, Golden Globes! As we speak, the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight. pic.twitter.com/l2LJT32tAi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 12, 2016





That led to the film’s official Twitter account mocking its own leading man ahead of the Globes gala telecast:

Took the liberty of designing a special #GoldenGlobes wardrobe for you in case you win, @VanCityReynolds. Good luck. pic.twitter.com/6YEZzqkLrD — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) January 4, 2017





Although it didn’t come away with any Globe statuettes, talk quickly began to mount that Deadpool could find a way into the crowded Oscar field. This, naturally, had the actor more than a little excited:

If by chance this happens, prepare for the world's most ridiculous reaction video. https://t.co/GOQ6G5x3y8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 6, 2017





When the movie landed a Best Picture nomination from the Producers Guild of America earlier this month, that led many prognosticators — including Yahoo Movies’s own Kevin Polowy — to note that an Oscar nod was a real possibility. The Deadpool squad soon began to pitch critics directly — and ridiculously — via a For Your Consideration letter that accompanied award-season screeners of the film. And, following in the footsteps of its triumphant marketing campaign, it culminated in an outrageous Oscar-courting ad:

Alas, this morning the academy put the kibosh on those awards fantasies, ignoring Deadpool entirely. Nonetheless, fans can take solace in the fact that Reynolds will once again be resuming wisecracking-mutant assassination duties in the upcoming Deadpool 2.

Watch the Oscar nominations announcement: