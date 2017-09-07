Danny Trejo, Disney princess?! Watch him recite lyrics from signature ballads

Danny Trejo is one of the most badass dudes in Hollywood. Just see his new movie Dead Again in Tombstone, the Machete “Mexploitation” flicks, or any other of the roughly 300 movies or TV shows (that’s not an exaggeration) he has made since the ex-con went clean in the late 1960s.

In search of Trejo’s soft side, though, we risked death by machete (or piercing stare) and asked the 73-year-old titan of action to recite a handful of lyrics from classic Disney princess ballads.

Shockingly, Trejo agreed (watch the clip above), gamely giving us his interpretations of “Colors of the Wind” (Pocahontas), “Belle” (Beauty and the Beast), “How Far I’ll Go” (Moana), and, of course, “Let It Go” (Frozen).

The results are inspiring. (Disney Animation Studios: Are you watching? We’ve scouted some new talent for you.)

Dead Again in Tombstone hits Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on Tuesday.

Watch our full Facebook Live interview with Trejo:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: