Exclusive: Watch Tom Cruise perform stunts on 'Mummy' set (without getting hurt)

It’s one thing to know that Tom Cruise does all his own stunts; it’s another to see him in action. In this exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the home video release of The Mummy, Cruise flies on wires through a forest, falls from a spinning vehicle suspended in the air, and drives a speeding ambulance off-road as a camera crew tries to keep up. While Cruise is going through a rough patch at the moment, having injured himself doing stunt work on the set of Mission: Impossible 6, his capacity to perform so many physically demanding stunts in the first place is mind-boggling. As his Mummy co-star Sofia Boutella, who is 20 years Cruise’s junior, says in the clip, “He was going again and again relentlessly, and I was like, ‘How do you do this? I feel like a stone.’ He was laughing!”

Keep in mind while watching the video that this was just one scene; that zero-gravity plane scene that reportedly took 64 takes isn’t even covered. Other notable stunts on Cruise’s résumé include dangling from the tallest building in the world for Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol; hanging from a flying plane and holding his breath for six minutes underwater for Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation; and swordfighting with actual swords and mechanical horses in The Last Samurai. And he does it all while still managing to look like as handsome and suave as we expect Tom Cruise to be. As director Alex Kurtzman tells Cruise in the clip, “You’re the only actor in the world who could find their frame in-air three times.” For more, check out The Mummy on digital Tuesday, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and on demand Sept, 12.

Watch: Tom Cruise re-creates a classic Jerry Maguire scene:

