Colin Farrell’s Embarrassing Story About Over-Manscaping for First Sex Scene

On Ellen, Colin Farrell recalled what may not be his proudest moment. Farrell explained that in 2000 he was getting ready to shoot his first-ever sex scene, presumably in Tigerland, and was incredibly nervous. To add to Farrell’s already shaky mental state in that moment, he said, a bit of manscaping was in order. But to be sure, he got a second opinion from the film’s director, Joel Schumacher. Schumacher agreed that Farrell could use a trim, and thus Farrell’s great manscaping adventure was underway.

Colin Farrell as Pvt. Roland Bozz in Tigerland. (Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp) More

Farrell started by asking the hair and makeup department for a beard trimmer, then disappeared into his trailer. He positioned himself over a trash bin and got to work.

“I was nervous, and I trimmed the right side a little bit and obviously had to match it, so I trimmed the left. But I overshot the mark a little bit. So I had to get back in and approach the right again, and I overshot that. And at this stage I was sweating,” Farrell said.

Once Farrell got everything all evened out, it was time to check out his masterpiece.

“I looked down, and I had a little landing strip,” Farrell said. “A lovely, lovely little landing strip.”

Watch Colin Farrell recall some of his most memorable movie roles:

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.