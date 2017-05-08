Colin Farrell’s Embarrassing Story About Over-Manscaping for First Sex Scene
On Ellen, Colin Farrell recalled what may not be his proudest moment. Farrell explained that in 2000 he was getting ready to shoot his first-ever sex scene, presumably in Tigerland, and was incredibly nervous. To add to Farrell’s already shaky mental state in that moment, he said, a bit of manscaping was in order. But to be sure, he got a second opinion from the film’s director, Joel Schumacher. Schumacher agreed that Farrell could use a trim, and thus Farrell’s great manscaping adventure was underway.
Farrell started by asking the hair and makeup department for a beard trimmer, then disappeared into his trailer. He positioned himself over a trash bin and got to work.
“I was nervous, and I trimmed the right side a little bit and obviously had to match it, so I trimmed the left. But I overshot the mark a little bit. So I had to get back in and approach the right again, and I overshot that. And at this stage I was sweating,” Farrell said.
Once Farrell got everything all evened out, it was time to check out his masterpiece.
“I looked down, and I had a little landing strip,” Farrell said. “A lovely, lovely little landing strip.”
Watch Colin Farrell recall some of his most memorable movie roles:
Read more from Yahoo Movies:
- Six Insanely Valuable ‘Star Wars’ Toys
- The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Crew on That Big Death Scene (Spoilers!)
- Alec Baldwin Nails ‘Godfather’ Impressions of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and James Caan
Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.