Colin Farrell Charms/Vexes Caretakers Including Nicole Kidman in Sofia Coppola's 'The Beguiled' Trailer

The Beguiled, the Sofia Coppola-directed remake of an early, under-heralded 1971 thriller starring Clint Eastwood, packs plenty of star power, with roles for Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning. Ahead of its debut at May’s Cannes Film Festival arrives a new trailer (watch it above) that only further suggests it’ll be among summer’s most exciting — and unnerving — releases.

As in Eastwood’s version, The Beguiled presents us with an injured Union soldier (Farrell) during the American Civil War who is taken in by a group of women living in a remote seminary for young southern belles. His presence is met with both suspicion and barely suppressed enthusiasm, although as his stay is prolonged — and his behavior inspires jealousy, distrust, and violent rage in his caretakers — the situation slowly begins to unravel. The new preview hints that set-up will be handled with dreamy terror by Coppola, in what’s shaping up as an intense, suspenseful gender-war saga.

Coppola’s first feature film since 2013’s The Bling Ring, The Beguiled will debut in U.S. theaters on June 23 after its official world premiere at Cannes.

