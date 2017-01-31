Nicole Kidman in Talks to Join 'Aquaman' as Hero's Mother

By Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman may be joining the DC Cinematic Universe.

The actress, who is in the Oscar mix this awards season for her work in Lion, is in early talks to play Aquaman’s mother in Aquaman, the big-screen take of the underwater-breathing comic book superhero.

Jason Momoa is playing the title character in the Warner Bros/DC Entertainment production that James Wan is directing. The studio is cruising towards an April production start in Australia and is starting to round out key members of its cast.

(Image courtesy of DC Entertainment) More

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who starred on Netflix’s Baz Lurhmann show The Get Down, is in early talks to play the villain known as Black Manta.

Amber Heard is on board as Mera, Aquaman’s royal love interest, and Willem Dafoe will portray Aquaman’s advisor, scientist Dr. Vulko. Patrick Wilson, who starred in Wan’s Conjuring movies, will play Orm, a villain who happens to be Aquaman’s half-brother.

In traditional Aquaman lore, the hero’s mother is Atlanna, who hails from royalty in the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. She escapes her kingdom and falls in love with a lighthouse keeper, giving birth to the boy who will one day grow up to be a bridge between two worlds.

If a deal is made — and it looks optimistic, as Kidman has been Wan’s top choice for weeks, with an official offer finally going out on Monday — it will not be the actress’ first swim in the DC superhero waters. Kidman starred opposite Val Kilmer in 1995’s Batman Forever as Bruce Wayne’s love interest, Dr. Chase Meridian.

Kidman currently is on the awards circuit for her role in Lion, the Weinstein Co. drama about an adopted man looking for his family. She also is one of the stars and executive producers of Big Little Lies, HBO’s dramatic miniseries that is set to premiere in February.

Kidman is repped by CAA, Shanahan Management and Media Talent Group.