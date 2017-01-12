'CHiPs' Movie: Dax Shepard and Michael Peña Deliver First Trailer to Jimmy Kimmel

Unless you’re over the age of 30, you may not remember CHiPs, a 1970s TV show starring Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox as two motorcycle-driving, crime-fighting, occasionally singing and disco-dancing California highway patrolman. Fortunately for you, however, Dax Shepard will soon make sure that you know — and love? — the 1977-1983 hit, courtesy of the new big-screen remake he’s written and directed. And as suggested by the film’s debut trailer, which debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (watch it above), that reimagining will involve more than a few jokes involving men’s crotches.

Shepard co-stars in CHiPs alongside the reliably funny Michael Peña. The trailer strongly suggests a somewhat familiar 21 Jump Street-style undercover-cop premise, and showcases multiple jokes about its leads’ private parts. By our count, there are at least three crotch-related gags in the above trailer, which makes us wonder, is that the extent of CHiPs’ male genitalia fixation? Or is this just the tip of the iceberg (no pun intended)?

Moviegoers won’t have to wait long for answers to such burning questions, as CHiPs — co-starring Jessica McNamee, Adam Brody, Maya Rudolph, Richard T. Jones, Ryan Hanson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jane Kaczmarek, and Kristen Bell (Shepard’s wife) — rolls into theaters on March 24.

