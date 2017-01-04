Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds: An Extraordinary Relationship Shines On in 'Bright Lights' Trailer

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who died within a day of one another at ages 60 and 84 last week, had a mother-daughter relationship like no other. In 2014 and 2015, the two entertainers allowed a documentary crew into their lives for Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, a film that now seems like a remarkable parting gift to the world. It will premiere on Sat., Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern on HBO (the original March air date was moved up in the wake of the two actresses’ deaths); watch its new trailer above.

Fisher often joked that she and her mother, next door neighbors in Beverly Hills, were living in a reality show. The Bright Lights trailer shows a few moments that back up her quip — Fisher chiding Reynolds about her ancient cell phone, the two picking out an outfit for Reynolds’ cabaret show — but also hints at a deeper look at the family’s complicated history. “My family in particular could overwhelm most people,” says Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, who explains how his famous parents (mother Debbie and father Eddie Fisher) were turned into a “marketing tool” in their heyday.

Carrie Fisher is heard expressing concerns about her mother’s health; Reynolds talks about her daughter’s bipolar disorder, which manifested in the days before there was a diagnosis. Fisher, who was preparing for her Star Wars: The Force Awakens comeback at the time, drops many of her trademark witticisms (“That’s what’s good about losing your memory, is there’s so many surprises”). And both talk about how close they had become. “I’m my mom’s best friend,” says Fisher. “Far more than I ever would want to, I know what my mother feels and wants. There’s a lot of it.” It’s going to be tough to get through this one without tissues.

