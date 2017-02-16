'Blue Is the Warmest Color': Watch 2013 Palme d'Or Winner Now For Free on Yahoo View

We just named Blue is the Warmest Color as one of the 10 great anti-romantic movies to stream. Don’t let that scare you away, though: The acclaimed 2013 French drama won the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival for its raw, riveting story of introverted high-school student Adèle (a stunning Adèle Exarchopoulos) who falls in desperate love with an older artist named Emma (Léa Seydoux). At the time of its premiere, the film — from director Abdellatif Kechiche — garnered much press for its graphic, epically long sex scenes. But in the end, what really stays in the mind is the movie’s searing depiction of amour fou. To be fair to Blue, the early scenes of Emma and Adèle’s affair are almost deliriously romantic — but as time passes, they devolve into loneliness, infidelity, and recriminations. Still, Adèle’s heartbreak is as unforgettable as her romantic awakening.

You can watch Blue Is the Warmest Color now for free above through Feb. 20, courtesy of Yahoo View.

