‘The Lobster’ (Amazon Video)

Colin Farrell shuffles his way through a dreary romantic future — in which single people are either turned into animals or punished for being in secret relationships — in Yorgos Lanthimos’s drolly out-there comedy about the inescapable misery of love. (Photo: Everett)

10 Anti-Romantic Movies to Stream This Valentine's Day

It’s that time of year again – when boxes of candy and bouquets of roses became obligatory gifts for that special someone in your life. (Go here for a roundup of 10 totally romantic movies to stream right now.) But what if you don’t currently have anyone to woo, and instead would prefer to wallow in your own less than flowery feelings this Feb. 14? Never fear: We’ve compiled a rundown of the 10 best anti-romantic movies currently available for streaming online.


