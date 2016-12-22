Bill Murray's Random Encounters With Strangers Described in New 'Friend of Bill' Video

Bill Murray isn’t just one of the funniest people on the planet — he’s one of the coolest too. And in case his engagement-photo crashing and bartending stints, or his plans to open a second Caddyshack-themed bar, weren’t proof enough, a new video from The New Yorker (watch it above) should seal the deal.

In “Friend of Bill,” a group of people sit in a circle in an empty auditorium for a self-help meeting regarding their shared experiences meeting Bill Murray in the wild. Their anecdotes involve Murray sweeping women off their feet, joining impromptu games of kickball, and being spotted at crowded bars. Together, they all confirm that Murray is nothing if not a friendly, gregarious, and party-ready celebrity apt, at a given moment, to put on a show for those who happen to enter into his sphere.

And in case you thought Murray was only awesome to everyday fans, Chrissy Teigen responded to the above video with her own bizarre tale about meeting the Ghostbusters star, which she recounted over Twitter, and which involves some semi-eaten food.

Wait this happened to me too. A waiter dropped a plate of half eaten food and said it was from "the man at the bar" – it was bill murray https://t.co/b5L7OkV9Pi — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 21, 2016





So there you have it, conclusive proof of something everyone already suspected: There’s no celebrity you’d rather run into than Bill Murray.

