Bill Murray Set to Open His Second 'Caddyshack'-Themed Bar Outside Chicago

Everyone loves Bill Murray. Just about everyone loves Caddyshack. And many, many people like to drink alcohol. Thus, in what can only be dubbed the Biggest No-Brainer Ever, the beloved actor has announced that he’s teaming up with his brothers to open a Caddyshack-themed bar just outside of his native Chicago.

‘Caddyshack’: Watch a trailer:

As reported by The Daily Herald (via Vulture), Murray and his five siblings — Brian, John, Ed, Andy, and Joel — have a verbal agreement to open a watering hole based on the hit 1980 comedy in the Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosemont, Ill., which is just northwest of the Windy City. The Murrays don’t yet have a written lease, and specific design plans for the 11,000-square-foot space are as yet unknown. Nonetheless, it’s likely to at least somewhat resemble their Murray Bros. Caddyshack bar at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla., which opened in 2011, and which offers an All-American cuisine menu that includes “Spaulding’s Hack Salad” and “Caddyshakes.”

Related: Jon Favreau Has a Tasty Idea: A ‘Chef’-Themed Restaurant

Given Murray’s own fondness for bartending — as he most recently reconfirmed with his stint serving drinks at Brooklyn, N.Y.’s 21 Greenpoint (owned by his son Homer) in September — his latest venture may serve as yet another locale where fans can get a glimpse, and share a beer, with the star. Or, better yet, to do some shots with a pesky gopher?