'Beauty and the Beast' Stars Luke Evans and Josh Gad Plot Their Gaston-LeFou Spin-Off

Luke Evans are Josh Gad have received major props for their acting and singing chops as Gaston and LeFou, respectively, in Disney’s new live-action version of Beauty and the Beast. Gaston, if you remember, is the braggadocious broseph intent on pressuring bookworm Belle (Emma Watson) into matrimony; meanwhile, in a new twist you may have heard a little bit about, LeFou is Gaston’s right-hand man who not so ambiguously hopes to be much more.

Naturally, we wondered if the two stage-and-screen stars were looking to expand the adventures of Gaston and LeFou in a spin-off extending beyond the realm of the Beast’s kingdom. “We’re writing it right now,” Evans (The Hobbit, Fast and the Furious) told Yahoo Movies at the film’s Los Angeles press day (watch above).

“It’s going to be an independent film,” explained Gad (Frozen, The Wedding Ringer). “We’re producing it with foreign money. And if any of your viewers would like to chip in, we’re going to crowd-fund it. And it’s gonna be good.”

As for the premise, “It takes place shortly after this interview,” Gad revealed. “They’ve time traveled, and basically it’s one of those goofy ‘How did we find ourselves in modern times?’ movies. What do we do now? And why is it suddenly inappropriate to break into song in the 21st century? Unless you’re the cast of La La Land.”

Look for it… OK, probably never. But we’d watch it.

Beauty and the Beast opens Friday.

Watch composer Alan Menken preview the three new songs he wrote for the film:





