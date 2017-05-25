‘Baywatch’: Dwayne Johnson Says Many of His Zac Efron Burns Came From Efron Himself

You could be forgiven for thinking Baywatch is just an endless parade of beautiful people wearing revealing outfits. If you watch the film, you’ll see it’s also an endless parade of jokes made at Zac Efron’s expense by Dwayne Johnson.

Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch. (Photo: Paramount) More

Yahoo Movies had the opportunity to talk with Johnson, and he shared that the source of these insults came from none other than Efron himself. “Zac would say, hey, call me ‘High School Musical,’ or call me ‘Malibu Ken,’ or ‘One Direction,’ things like that,” Johnson told us. “It was always a lot of fun because, I think with comedy, you can’t be cool. You really can’t be cool if you’re going to be funny. And I think Zac is very committed to the comedy.”

Check out Zac Efron’s costars grading his looks in drag:

