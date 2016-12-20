Baby Groot Grows Up in New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Toy Line

Baby Groot hijacks every moment he?s on screen in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer, so it only makes sense that Marvel is going to market the heck out of the adorable tree dude (despite what director James Gunn says). Case in point: Hasbro?s newly unveiled Guardians toy line features plenty of Groot in ? spoiler alert! ? varying sizes.

The latest toys, set to hit shelves this spring ahead of the film?s May 5 release, include Hasbro?s 12-inch Titan Hero Series action figures (both in basic and deluxe electronic models), role-play masks, Nerf-powered blasters, and a Baby Groot version of the game Bop It! in addition to the Marvel Legends 6-inch figures previewed earlier this month. Here?s a quick rundown of the Guardians toys, all available at most major retailers and HasbroToyShop.com, unless otherwhise noted.

Bop It! Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition

In this variation of the popular electronic game, players must manipulate Groot per the rapid-fire directions coming from the internal speaker. (Available exclusively at Walmart, $14.99)

Titan Hero Deluxe Growing Groot

Make Groot metamorphose via this figure?s extendable appendages. ($12.99)

Titan Hero Electronic Music Mix Star-Lord

This 12-inch Peter Quill speaks 25 movie phrases and includes a ?cassette? that slides into his Walkman for musical accompaniment at playtime. ($19.99)

