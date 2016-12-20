Baby Groot Grows Up in New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Toy Line

Baby Groot hijacks every moment he?s on screen in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer, so it only makes sense that Marvel is going to market the heck out of the adorable tree dude (despite what director James Gunn says). Case in point: Hasbro?s newly unveiled Guardians toy line features plenty of Groot in ? spoiler alert! ? varying sizes.
The latest toys, set to hit shelves this spring ahead of the film?s May 5 release, include Hasbro?s 12-inch Titan Hero Series action figures (both in basic and deluxe electronic models), role-play masks, Nerf-powered blasters, and a Baby Groot version of the game Bop It! in addition to the Marvel Legends 6-inch figures previewed earlier this month. Here?s a quick rundown of the Guardians toys, all available at most major retailers and HasbroToyShop.com, unless otherwhise noted.
Bop It! Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Edition
In this variation of the popular electronic game, players must manipulate Groot per the rapid-fire directions coming from the internal speaker. (Available exclusively at Walmart, $14.99)
Titan Hero Deluxe Growing Groot
Make Groot metamorphose via this figure?s extendable appendages. ($12.99)
Titan Hero Electronic Music Mix Star-Lord
This 12-inch Peter Quill speaks 25 movie phrases and includes a ?cassette? that slides into his Walkman for musical accompaniment at playtime. ($19.99)
Titan Hero 12-Inch Series
The no-frills version of Star-Lord doesn?t talk, but still rocks that groovy mask. Unlike Hasbro?s Marvel Legends figures, the Titan Hero Guardians, which also includes Rocket, Gamora, and Yondu, aren?t sculpted to look exactly like their cinematic alter egos. ($9.99 each)
Rocket Raccoon Action Mask
Similar to the animated electronic Chewbacca mask that took the world by storm last year (and catapulted one smitten suburban mom to internet fame), this mask transforms fans into the film?s rascally rodent. ($19.99)
Rocket Raccoon Blaster
And what goes better with a Rocket Action Mask than this Nerf-shooting blaster? ($24.99)
Star-Lord Elemental Blaster
Meanwhile, this version of Star-Lord?s sidearm has three different shooting modes. ($19.99)
Star-Lord Mask
Although not animated like the Rocket mask, this allows kid cosplayers to channel their inner Chris Pratt. ($9.99)
Watch the ?Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? trailer: