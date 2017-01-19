2017 Sundance Film Festival Preview: 23 Movies We Can't Wait to See

As the first major film festival of every calendar year, the Sundance Film Festival always sets the conversation for the films that serious movie buffs will be seeking out and debating for the next 12 months. And the 2017 edition, which runs from January 19-29 in the festival’s longtime home base of Park City, Utah, will be no different. Yahoo Movies combed through the 181-entry line-up to pick the 23 features we’re most excited to see at this year’s festival. And check back here often for our continuing coverage from Park City. — Ethan Alter and Kevin Polowy

Salma Hayek in ‘Beatriz at Dinner’ (Photo: Sundance Institute) More

Beatriz at Dinner

The dynamic duo behind the 2000 Sundance sensation Chuck & Buck, writer Mike White and director Miguel Arteta, re-team for another off-kilter comedy. After her car breaks down, holistic health expert, Beatriz (Salma Hayek), is stranded at a client’s house as a celebratory dinner party is about to begin. Over the course of the evening, she becomes increasingly obsessed with one of the partygoers, Doug (John Lithgow). And, as Chuck & Buck fans know, obsession is fertile territory for White and Arteta.

Before I Fall

Ry Russo-Young’s adaption of Lauren Oliver’s bestselling novel puts a YA spin on the “live, die, repeat” school of movies like Groundhog Day and Edge of Tomorrow. Zoey Deutch stars as Sam, a high school Queen Bee who finds herself reliving the day of her death over and over again. Open Road Films will release this cult hit-in-the-making in March.

Zoe Kazan and Kumail Nanjiani in ‘The Big Sick’ (Photo: Sundance Institute) More

The Big Sick

Silicon Valley and Twitterverse funnyman Kumail Nanjiani co-wrote this rom-com with wife Emily V. Gordon based on their real-life coupling. He’s an aspiring comedian whose one-night stand with a grad student (Zoe Kazan) blossoms into a full-fledged relationship, much to the chagrin of his Muslim parents. Directed by The State creator Michael Showalter and produced by King of Comedy Judd Apatow, the film also features Ray Romano and Holly Hunter.

Burning Sands

Welcome to Hell Week, frat-house style. Gerrard McMurray’s scalding debut feature takes audiences inside an African-American college fraternity as a new group of pledges, led by promising freshman Zurich (Trevor Jackson), endures emotional and physical abuse in the name of brotherhood. Look for a supporting turn from Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes.

Crown Heights

After impressive supporting roles in Short Term 12 and Selma, LaKeith Stanfield (fresh off those sick dance moves celebrating Atlanta‘s win at the Golden Globes) lands his first starring role. He flexes a Trinidadian accent as Colin Warner, the real-life Brooklyn man who spent 20 years in prison after being falsely convicted of murder. The drama, written and directed by Matt Ruskin, follows the efforts of Warner’s best friend Carl King (Nnamdi Asomugha) to clear his name.

‘The Discovery’ (Photo: Sundance Institute)

More

The Discovery

Sundance is never short on promising premises, and this one has us intrigued. It’s touted as a love story set in a world where the afterlife has been scientifically proven, which has set off a rash of suicides by people eager to get to the other side. Directed by Charlie McDowell, who brought the twisty sci-fi romance The One I Love to the fest in 2014, the ensemble features McDowell’s longtime girlfriend Rooney Mara, Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough, and the Sundance Kid himself, Robert Redford.

