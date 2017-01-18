'The Discovery' Trailer: Rooney Mara, Jason Segel, and Robert Redford Learn There's an Afterlife — and That's a Real Problem

There’s nothing more precious than life — except, that is, if you live in the world of The Discovery, the new thriller from director Charlie McDowell (The One I Love). Here, humanity has established scientific proof of an afterlife, and is slowly torn apart by an increasing desire to “cross over” via suicide. The all-star film will have its world premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival before debuting exclusively on Netflix; ahead of those bows, we now have its sterling first trailer (watch it above).

Starring Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough, and Robert Redford, The Discovery’s first promo keeps the particulars vague, but sets a chilling mood. It opens with a series of cheery sights of Segel and Mara (who appear to be a romantic couple) to the lively if blue sound of Roy Orbison’s “Only the Lonely” — until the music glitches, slows to a syrupy pace, and distorts as the images take a sinister turn: robed individuals bow their heads while sitting in a circle; an older man is hooked up to some unsettling-looking machine; Segel and Mara lift a body bag from their car; a public ticker details how many days since the last person took his or her own life.

The first trailer for The Discovery is an attention grabber, marking the film as a potential highlight of the upcoming Sundance fest, and a must-watch when it debuts for streaming on Netflix on March 31.

