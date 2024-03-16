Channing Tatum teases future father-in-law Lenny Kravitz for shirtless Instagram pic

Channing Tatum continues to tease his future father-in-law, Lenny Kravitz, over Instagram.

The "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" singer posted a picture of himself shirtless on March 15, captioning it: "Standing in love and gratitude."

While some, including Kelly Rowland, praised his physique, Tatum, who is engaged to Zoë Kravitz, left a cheeky comment.

"Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha," he wrote.

Tatum's comment on his future father-in-law's steamy shirtless Instagram post. (Instagram)

While Tatum regularly leaves comments on the singer's Instagram, he doesn't often open up about his relationship with Zoë Kravitz. When the couple does talk about each other in public, they couldn’t be more glowing.

Kravitz has called Tatum her “protector,” and Tatum has shared that he’s “in awe” of his fiancée.

Speculation about their romance began in 2021 when a photo of them riding a bicycle went viral. Two years later, they announced their engagement.

Read on for a full timeline of Tatum and Kravitz’s relationship.

2021: Their romance begins after Zoë Kravitz casts Tatum in her upcoming thriller

Tatum, 43, and Zoë Kravitz, 35, have both been married in the past. Tatum was married to actor Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018, and they share one daughter, Everly, 10.

Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.

Zoë Kravitz and Tatum first connected when she sent the "Magic Mike" star an early draft of the script for her upcoming movie, “Pussy Island,” a thriller about a young waitress who falls for a tech mogul who is not what he seems.

“I thought it was super punk rock,” Tatum told Vanity Fair in January 2023, recalling his reaction to the script. “She had passion in there, and she had a point of view that was really specific to who she was and what her experience was. But I wasn’t sure it was clear yet, what it wanted to be.”

They reconnected two and a half years later when she showed him a new version of the script.

“It was great,” he told Vanity Fair. “I was like, ‘Wow. You are really saying something.’ That’s the kind of person you want to create with. That really has this perspective they’re constantly digging for.”

Zoë Kravitz has also shared why she wanted to cast Tatum in her directorial debut.

“Looking at his work and hearing him speak about 'Magic Mike' and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary,” she told Elle in March 2022. “And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”

July 2021: Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and her dad exchange funny messages on Instagram

After Zoë Kravitz’s dad posted an Instagram photo of himself building a deck in July 2021, Tatum jumped in the comments.

“Oh s---!! Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe,” Tatum commented on the “Fly Away” singer’s half-shirtless photo.

Zoë Kravitz then replied to Tatum’s comment, writing, “you auditioning for MM3?”

“I’ve been ready!” Lenny Kravitz replied to his daughter’s comment.

While nothing was officially revealed about their relationship, their playful exchange suggested that by this time, Tatum was on chatting and joking terms with Zoë Kravitz and her dad.

August 2021: A viral paparazzi photo further fuels relationship rumors

Zoë Kravitz and Tatum have remained private about the timeline of their relationship, so it’s unknown exactly when they began dating. But rumors about a romance between them began to build as they were spotted together on multiple outings throughout 2021.

In August 2021, a paparazzi photo showed Zoë Kravitz riding on a bicycle with Tatum, her arms wrapped around his shoulders as he pedaled. The bicycle photo went viral and quickly became a meme.

Zoë Kravitz later told GQ that when that photo was taken, she and Tatum had been walking to her writing partner's house in New York City when he offered her a ride on his bike due to the hot weather.

“I was sweating, and he was like, ‘Get on the bike, I’ll ride you over and you can relax,’” she recalled.

She also reflected on their desire to keep their relationship out of the press.

“You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can,” she said. “So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

A month later, speculation about their romance continued to build as they appeared to leave the Met Gala together.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz (James Devaney / GC Images)

February 2022: Tatum celebrates the premiere of Zoë Kravitz’s movie, ‘The Batman’

On Feb. 28, 2022, Jason Momoa, the ex-husband of Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, posted an Instagram photo of him and Tatum getting ready to attend the premiere of “The Batman” and see "our Zozo," referring to Zoë Kravitz.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere,” Momoa wrote in the caption.

He added that he was “beyond proud” of Zoë Kravitz and ended the caption, “ALOHA J and C.”

The photos further confirmed Tatum’s connection to the Kravitz family. His friendly rapport with Kravitz’s former stepdad fueled speculation that he and the actor were dating.

July 2022: Tatum says he is ‘in awe’ of Kravitz

While Tatum and Zoë Kravitz remained tight-lipped about the exact nature of their relationship in the months following, Tatum did gush about her work as a first-time director.

“I’m in awe,” he told "ET" in July 2022.

“She’s doing better than I did on our first movie with 'Dog,'” Tatum said, referring to his own directorial debut. “I mean, jeez, we barely survived and she’s just killing it.”

He added that he appreciated Zoë Kravitz for giving him the chance to explore a very different genre of film, saying that she really “saw” him.

“She’s got a weird gift for that. She sees right through a lot of people’s stuff and really, just who they are to her is really simple,” he said. “She’s one of the more intentional people I’ve ever met in my life.”

October 2022: Lenny Kravitz calls Tatum his daughter’s ‘boyfriend’

By late 2022, Tatum and Zoë Kravitz had still not officially confirmed their relationship, but all signs were pointing to the fact that they were, in fact, an item.

In October 2022, Lenny Kravitz casually referred to Tatum as his daughter’s “boyfriend” during an interview with ET Canada.

“Well I figured, you know, your boyfriend might give me a job,” the singer said jokingly, recalling a time when his daughter and Tatum were talking about the “Magic Mike” franchise.

November 2022: Zoë Kravitz calls Tatum her ‘protector’

After her dad's casual reference to her relationship status, Zoë Kravitz opened up about how Tatum showed support for her as they worked on her debut film.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she told GQ in November 2022. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

In the same interview, she called Tatum a “wonderful human.”

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other,” she said.

January 2023: Tatum jokes he has ‘no chill,’ admits to following Zoë Kravitz fan accounts

In early 2023, Tatum revealed that he was following some Instagram fan accounts dedicated to Kravitz.

“I have no chill,” he joked to Vanity Fair in January 2023. “I was just seeing what she was up to!”

“Also, I didn’t know anyone would know,” he added.

Tatum also described himself as a “monogamist” and opened up about the way he navigates romantic relationships.

“In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time,” he said. “I end up trying too hard, you know?”

October 2023: Tatum and Zoë Kravitz get engaged

On Oct. 30, 2023, a source confirmed to TODAY.com that the “Magic Mike” star and the “Big Little Lies” star were engaged.

Zoe Kravitz ring on her finger (Taylor Hill / WireImage)

The news came after the couple was spotted holding hands at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party on Oct. 28. They sported coordinating costumes that appeared to reference Mia Farrow’s 1968 thriller, “Rosemary’s Baby.”

It’s unclear exactly when they got engaged, but it seems to have happened before the Halloween party. In addition to her “Rosemary’s Baby” costume, Kravitz was seen that night with a sizable ring on that finger.

In December, she wore the same ring as she attended a gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The often-private couple has not shared any details about their engagement publicly.

rch 2024: Tatum and Zoë Kraviz support Lenny Kravitz at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

At her famous dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 12, 2024, Zoë Kravitz and Tatum looked very much in love.

The two could be seen laughing and enjoying the morning as Lenny Kravitz was honored with his star on the iconic drive.

Lenny Kravitz Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz seemed to be wearing her engagement ring at the ceremony. She also gave a speech where she gently teased her father about his love of sheer shirts.

As Lenny Kravitz’s star was unveiled, Tatum crouched on the ground and enthusiastically snapped photos on his phone.

Lenny Kravitz Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

This article was originally published on TODAY.com