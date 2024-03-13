Zoë Kravitz absolutely roasted her dad Lenny Kravitz at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Zoë Kravitz roasted dad Lenny Kravitz in a heartfelt and playful speech at the musician's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 12.

The "Batman" star gushed, 35, about the "Let Love Rule" singer's "radness" as a person while simultaneously poking fun at both his flamboyant rock star wardrobe and his high-profile romances with famous women.

Lenny Kravitz, now 59, welcomed Zoë Kravitz, who is his only child, with his ex-wife, former "Cosby Show" star Lisa Bonet, in December 1988.

In her speech, Zoë Kravitz showed off her comic timing. Her fiancé, actor Channing Tatum, also attended.

“Lenny Kravitz. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time,” the younger Kravitz began while the audience laughed and her dad nodded beside her at the podium.

"And I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life," she continued. "Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we've grown up together. We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot. I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art.

"But mostly I've seen through your shirts," she added jokingly, as both her father and the audience roared with laughter.

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt," the actor continued. "And sure, it used to embarrass me when he picked me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off.

"Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works,” she added, prompting more laughter from the crowd.

The former "Big Little Lies" star got serious when she talked about how "awesome" it was growing up the daughter of "such a cool dad."

"What's cool about you is not what people think is cool about you. Your radness doesn't come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts. It comes from your true love of life," she said, explaining that the musician infuses everything he does, including caring for his family, with that zest for life.

"Life is your art," she said. "And that is why your music is so inspiring and important. You make people feel alive. You remind them of the only thing that matters: Love."

Read on for more of what Lenny Kravitz and his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, have said about one another over the years.

December 1988: Lenny Kravitz welcomes daughter Zoë with then-wife Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz, then 24, welcomed his only child, daughter Zoë Isabella Kravitz, on Dec. 1, 1988, with his then-wife, "Cosby Show" star Lisa Bonet, then 21.

The couple eloped the year before on Bonet's birthday after dating for two years. They broke up in 1991 when their daughter was 2, but have remained close friends over the years.

"It’s essential,” Kravitz told People in 2020 of his close bond with Bonet. “We have a child, and we love each other just as much as before — it’s just a different situation. It takes time, work and dedication, but that is something that the two of us had.”

Bonet went on to welcome two children — who are Zoë Kravitz’s half-siblings — with ex-husband Jason Momoa: daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf.

Bonet and Momoa married in 2017 after more than a decade of dating. They announced their separation in 2022 and finalized their divorce earlier this year.

1999: Zoë Kravitz moves into her father's house

Zoë Kravitz lived primarily with Bonet on Bonet's five-acre ranch in California's Topanga Canyon after her parent's divorce, according to The New York Times. She moved into her dad's house in Miami, Florida, when she was 11.

“She wanted to live with me,” Lenny Kravitz told the Times, “and I wanted to have her. It was time. And as a family, we made the decision together.”

“It really helped me to focus my life,” added the musician. “I was running around the world touring, man … I had to make some lifestyle changes.”

Zoë Kravitz told the Times that she yearned to live with her dad, in part, because his house had cable TV and Pop-Tarts, two things her mom's low-tech hippie-ish ranch lacked.

“I just wanted to feel normal,” she said, “and the way my mother was raising me felt very abnormal, even though looking back, it was the coolest.”

2019: The musician gushes he got the daughter he 'hoped for'

The older Kravitz expressed his pride in his daughter while speaking to People magazine in June 2019.

"She’s amazing, and she’s all the things that I would have hoped for,” he gushed. "I’m a dad you know, but we’re friends. We’re very close. We talk about everything. We don’t hide things from each other."

October 2020: Lenny Kravitz says he and Zoë Kravitz 'can talk about anything'

The following year, the "Fly Away" singer opened up again to People about his relationship with his daughter, revealing that the two can have candid conversations with one another.

“Zoë and I have a very open dialogue,” said the musician. “We can talk about anything and everything.”

The older Kravitz went on to say that his close relationship with his daughter mimicked the one his mom, late "Jeffersons" star Roxie Roker, had with her own father.

“My mother and my grandfather had a very close relationship — to the point where, as a teenager, I thought it was ridiculous,” he recalled. “I would just say, like, ‘You guys are on top of each other all the time.’ They loved each other, and they valued each other.

"So when I see the relationship between Zoë and myself, I see the relationship between my mother and my grandfather. It makes me very happy that we’ve elevated to that level.”

March 2021: Lenny Kravitz honors Zoë Kravitz on International Women's Day

The musician sent a special shoutout to his daughter in an Instagram post about International Women's Day in March 2021.

"Happy International Women’s Day to all of the women in this world. Each and every one of you are beautiful inside and out," he wrote.

"And to Zoë," he added, "I have watched you grow into a strong, independent, fierce and beautiful force that is completely your own. I am so proud of the woman you’ve become."

May 2022: Zoë Kravitz shares a cute throwback shot with her dad

The former "High Fidelity" star shared a tribute to her dad on his birthday in 2022. Next to throwback pics of the pair she posted on Instagram, she wrote, "happy birthday dad. i love you."

December 1, 2023: Lenny Kravitz honors Zoë Kravitz's 35th birthday

The "American Woman" singer shared a sweet throwback shot on Instagram that showed him and Bonet posting with Zoë Kravitz as a baby in honor of her 35th birthday.

"December 1. Zoe Isabella Kravitz is born," he captioned the image.

On the actor’s 34th birthday the year before, he shared another throwback shot showing him as a young father holding baby Zoë.

"Happy birthday @zoeisabellakravitz. There isn’t a moment that I don’t marvel at who and what you are. I’m so grateful that God chose us. I love you," he wrote in a heartfelt caption.

March 12, 2024: Zoë Kravitz honors her dad at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

The "X-Men: First Class" star got the audience laughing during her funny and heartfelt speech about her dad at the musician's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 12.

After teasing her dad for his eye-catching rock star wardrobe, Zoë Kravitz got serious and toasted his perspective on life.

