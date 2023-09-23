These top-rated earbuds are 'worth every penny and then some' — and they're on sale for $15

What is it?

Listen up: We live in a golden age of earbuds. There are models of all sizes, shapes, colors and capabilities out there. And it's easy to lazily adopt a "Well, the most expensive ones must be the best ones" attitude. But don't, because every once in a while, along comes a pair that offers primo performance at a bargain-basement price.

Why is it a good deal?

These Ziuty Wireless Earbuds not only feel comfy-cozy in almost any ear but also boast some really special features. Plus, Amazon has slashed the price to just $15 with an on-page 10% off coupon— making the entire deal over 40% off! Now that's music to our ears. They also pair easily with devices such as your phone or tablet, and you can be up to 15 feet away from them before you start hearing static.

Why do I need this?

The most unique feature of these earbuds is the real-time readout on the front of the case. It's just so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge remains. The top number shows how much juice is left in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud.

Beyond the LED display, these earbuds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Ziuty might call it "half in-ear mode," but make no mistake: It's absolutely transparency mode. You'll be able to hear your tunes, but not at such a volume that it drowns out an important subway announcement.

These Ziuty earbuds deliver excellent sound quality at a budget-friendly price. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

The 7,000+ five-star reviewers are impressed with the value and quality of these buds, compared to more expensive pairs. "The bass on these is AMAZING!" raved one. "You seriously feel like you're in a movie theater! These are the best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned! They are worth every penny!"

"These are every bit as good as the 'high-end' pair I paid over $100 more for!" echoed this fan. "Sometimes it pays not to buy the first products put out by the 'big-name brands' and wait a little bit longer to find something just as good for way less $$$. ... From high frequencies to low bass frequencies these things rock! ... I'm probably going to buy a pair for my car and a pair for my boat just for convenience."

This former Apple-phile wrote, "After losing my AirPods I decided to go with the cheaper versions. These have probably four times the battery life of Apple and you won't notice any quality difference. The only drawback is it is not as intuitive with your iPhone, but it's an easy get around, just slightly annoying. I'll take the literally miniscule annoyance to save 80 bucks."

OK, I do have one quibble: The Amazon page says it has 50 hours of battery life, but that's only if you alternate between one earbud and the other. The truth is, the case can recharge the battery five times, and each earbud contains five hours on its own. If you're like most people and use both earbuds, you can expect a maximum of about 30 hours of playback. Of course, that's more than enough for most days, unless you're on a really long flight.

"I love that it has a screen to show how much battery life remains," said another listener. " On one charge the battery lasted me all week, listening a few hours a day. The headphones are very comfortable and stay in your ear during activities without worry of them falling out and getting lost. The carrying case is also very comfortable in your pocket; you don't even notice it's there. The noise canceling is great; even at mid-to-low volumes, it still does a wonderful job at staying clear and blocking out any outside noise. I'm thinking about getting a second pair for my girlfriend, and probably more pairs in the future for gifts. I can't recommend these headphones enough!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $15 $30 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Smart TV $330 $450 Save $120 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $269 $329 Save $60 See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $17 $36 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2 Pack $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 $419 $959 Save $540 See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon