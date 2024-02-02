Zendaya and Florence Pugh Have Two Very Different Takes on Sci-Fi Dressing



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



After a monthslong postponement due to 2023’s Hollywood strikes, Dune: Part Two is finally hitting theaters on March 1—which means we can expect a deluge of slick, futuristic, and fashionably sci-fi looks throughout the incoming press tour for the film.

Zendaya and Florence Pugh led the way on that front yesterday in Los Angeles, where they were appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! But the costars naturally had very different takes on sci-fi dressing.

Zendaya, who reprises her role as desert warrior Chani in the second part of director Denis Villeneuve’s far-future epic, looked impossibly cool in a clingy black leather set from the Attico’s Spring 2024 collection. The set consisted of a collarless button-up—which she left unbuttoned from just below her bust, revealing a hint of midriff—and a pair of low-rise pants that featured slouchy ruffles at the knee and below. She finished off the look with a pair of glossy black Christian Louboutin pumps and an array of Bulgari earrings.

RB/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Pugh—making her Dune debut in Part Two as Princess Irulan—looked ethereal in an ivory corseted midi dress with an intricately woven cord bodice from London-based label Galvan. She coordinated the dress with satin white Louboutin pumps, and added a flowy black robe, Miu Miu sunglasses, and silver hoop earrings from Lié Studio.

RB/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Costars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler were there for the chat with Kimmel, as well. Watch the cast interview in full below.

