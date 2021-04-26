Zendaya, Carey Mulligan and more show off toned abs on Oscars red carpet: ‘So not fair after this year!’

Zendaya shows off her abs on the Oscars red carpet. (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

The red carpet made its official return with the 2021 Oscars, as did the incredible fashions that so many have been missing for more than a year. And with that, surprising styles are already trending, like the midriff-baring looks that some of the night's biggest stars stunned in, including Zendaya.

The 24-year-old actress was one of the last, but certainly not the least, to arrive on the red carpet, and she did so wearing a bright yellow Valentino dress. The most striking aspect of the look, aside from the gown's gorgeous color, however, was the cutout that put her abs on full display.

The style wasn't unique to Zendaya. Academy Award nominees Andra Day, Carey Mulligan and Vanessa Kirby also flaunted their midsections on the red carpet. Each look varied in style: Kirby showed off the least of her midsection with a crescent-shaped slit in her pink Gucci dress, while Day and Mulligan, who showed off more of their sculpted abs, were said to have resembled the Best Actress award that they're each hoping to win in gold dresses.

Vanessa Kirby bared a bit of midriff on the Oscars red carpet. (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Day's Vera Wang dress was made completely out of metal, resembling chainmail, while Mulligan paired a sparkling Valentino bandeau with a ballgown skirt. The styles, as well as the midriff-baring trend, are reminiscent of a previous decade, as some on Twitter pointed out.

So much formal midriff this evening. We did that at my prom in the early 2000s and I thought we'd leave it there. — dr_vee_zee (@dr_vee_zee) April 25, 2021

Many questioned if the cutouts have a place in formal fashion.

I feel like this needs to be said. If you’re wearing a formal evening gown, I don’t want to see your midriff exposed. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk. #Oscars — Sarah (@sarahlbee23) April 26, 2021

ok can i ask wtf with all these bare midriffs? not sure how i feel about evening gown + bare midriff — sworded doggy kitty girl (@rebeccamcglass) April 26, 2021

Bare midriff at such a formal event is a bit to "radical" for me, but she does look lovely. — Murray (@Avalon1776) April 26, 2021

I’m going to sound really old here but this midriff trend is silly. 🤷‍♂️ — Keith (@Houstonrufus) April 25, 2021

While others were taken aback by the timing of the trend after over a year of pandemic quarantine protocols.

What's with all the bared tummies at the #oscars? Here is Vanessa Kirby. Lockdown workout effects or something? pic.twitter.com/ZSCu5sqhRf — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) April 25, 2021

What is this red carpet midriff slit look? On behalf of everyone who ate their way through this pandemic, I’m offended — Heather Goss (@heatherleegee) April 26, 2021

Is it midriff season? So not fair after this year! But @Zendaya looks fab! #oscars pic.twitter.com/O0pTHsTZy6 — danielle paige (@daniellempaige) April 25, 2021

Regardless, the women made the trend look good enough for some to proclaim 2021 as "the Year of the Midriff."

It’s the Year of the Midriff. — Ramona DePauw (@RamonaDepauw) April 25, 2021

