Zendaya, Carey Mulligan and more show off toned abs on Oscars red carpet: ‘So not fair after this year!’

Kerry Justich
·3 min read
Zendaya shows off her abs on the Oscars red carpet. (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)
Zendaya shows off her abs on the Oscars red carpet. (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

The red carpet made its official return with the 2021 Oscars, as did the incredible fashions that so many have been missing for more than a year. And with that, surprising styles are already trending, like the midriff-baring looks that some of the night's biggest stars stunned in, including Zendaya

The 24-year-old actress was one of the last, but certainly not the least, to arrive on the red carpet, and she did so wearing a bright yellow Valentino dress. The most striking aspect of the look, aside from the gown's gorgeous color, however, was the cutout that put her abs on full display.

The style wasn't unique to Zendaya. Academy Award nominees Andra Day, Carey Mulligan and Vanessa Kirby also flaunted their midsections on the red carpet. Each look varied in style: Kirby showed off the least of her midsection with a crescent-shaped slit in her pink Gucci dress, while Day and Mulligan, who showed off more of their sculpted abs, were said to have resembled the Best Actress award that they're each hoping to win in gold dresses.

Vanessa Kirby bared a bit of midriff on the Oscars red carpet. (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)
Vanessa Kirby bared a bit of midriff on the Oscars red carpet. (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Day's Vera Wang dress was made completely out of metal, resembling chainmail, while Mulligan paired a sparkling Valentino bandeau with a ballgown skirt. The styles, as well as the midriff-baring trend, are reminiscent of a previous decade, as some on Twitter pointed out.

Many questioned if the cutouts have a place in formal fashion.

While others were taken aback by the timing of the trend after over a year of pandemic quarantine protocols.

Regardless, the women made the trend look good enough for some to proclaim 2021 as "the Year of the Midriff."

Read more from Yahoo Life:

