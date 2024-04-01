Zappos, Adidas, Ugg and More Are Pranking Consumers for April Fools Day

In the spirit of April Fools Day, shoe brands are taking advantage of the marketing opportunity with jokes and fake product launches to dupe consumers.

From candles that smell like used sneakers to a slipper-shaped bed, here are some of the standout gimmicks this year.

Adidas

Adidas last week revealed its April Fools gimmick for 2024: The Box Shoe. A product page on the Adidas Confirmed app showed a shoe that is precisely what it sounds like — a box to put your feet in. The blue Adidas box is tipped upside down, lid to the earth, and features a cut-out with flap to form an opening and tongue. Thick laces are then stitched onto the remaining surface area above foot, completing what is obviously a joke.

BCF Australia

The Australian boating, camping and fishing store posted a photo on Instagram of a Crocs shoe with fishing hooks, describing the product as its brand new “Crocs lure range.”

In a subsequent post, the retailer admitted to the ruse. “While we don’t have Crocs lures, we have an epic range of Crocs and lures that you can check out online!” read the post.

Be Lenka Barefoot

Slovakian shoe brand Be Lenka touted an April Fools Campaign on Instagram that played on the company’s minimalist identity.

“Introducing the most authentic barefoot shoes in the world!” read a caption under a photo with a completely sole-less shoe. “Our latest model is about to revolutionize the barefoot footwear scene.”

Kenneth Cole Productions

The fashion brand took to social media to carry out its launch of “overwear,” an over-the-clothes alternative to underwear.

Ugg

Ugg promoted a bed in the shape of a giant Tasman slipper on Instagram.

“Taking snUGG to a whole new level,” read the caption.

Zappos

Zappos Candles Zappos

Zappos got in the April Fools spirit by promoting a new line of “Soleful Scents,” a candle collection meant to smell like worn athletic shoes. The “candles” were said to be made from melted rubber from used shoes from brands like Brooks, Hoka, Asics and Crocs.

“Zappos’ ‘candle development team’ have worked tirelessly to capture the essence of shoes that tell the story of effort, miles traveled, and accomplishments achieved,” Zappos said in a statement. “The candles allow running enthusiasts to keep the motivational scent of their beloved shoes around long after they’ve been retired.”

