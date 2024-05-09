YWCA St. Paul repositions itself as a center for community engagement, access to health

St. Paul’s YWCA is undergoing a transformation under the leadership of CEO Ashley Booker, who aims to provide a space for anyone to achieve life and health goals, regardless of age, gender or race.

The organization — more than 100 years old with deep roots in the historic Rondo neighborhood — is broadening its scope beyond traditional youth-centered initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles for the community.

The organization’s current focus is on health and wellness, employment, youth development, and housing. During the pandemic, most of the YWCA’s efforts went toward maintaining the eight buildings they have dedicated to provide affordable housing for families in the area, which currently are occupied by 161 people.

While the 57 residential units have been the priority for the YWCA over the last few years and a majority of the other programming stopped during the pandemic, more recent partnerships such as the new addition of the Element Boxing Gym has expanded the YWCA’s class offerings substantially, moving from about 25 classes a day to nearly 55.

Booker, who started last August, previously served as executive vice president of Learning & Impact at Planned Parenthood North Central States. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Minnesota and a master’s in education from Augsburg University.

‘Culturally responsive programming’

Booker said part of the repositioning means the YWCA needs to “start offering more culturally responsive programming so that we are in alignment with our mission. We want to bring in programs like hip hop dance, Latin dancing, Chicago-style stepping, just trying to mix it up and give people an opportunity to move in ways that feel authentic for them.”

Another central aspect of the YWCA’s new direction is the establishment of a racial justice center in the lower levels of the building. This area aims to foster dialogue, education and training to address systemic challenges, but Booker also envisions it as a hub for activities that will cater to the needs of the community.

YWCA St. Paul also is exploring social entrepreneurship with the establishment of a health and wellness café or juice bar. This is aimed at not only healthy living but also pays homage to the vibrant Black business district of Rondo. Youth members at the YWCA will have the chance to get real-life work experience and try their hand at continuing that legacy of business in the Rondo area.

Board member Kristin Beckmann noted the new direction under Booker’s leadership.

“It’s rare to find a leader like her who is so truly comfortable with who she is, but it creates something exciting, and there is a new energy in the building and a buzz in the community,” Beckmann said.

In the past, the YWCA’s largest group for turnout was senior members, but the changes are intended to make the YWCA a welcoming space for individuals of all ages and backgrounds, she said.

Beckmann added that the final goal is “making sure the location is a community hub for health and wellness.”

How to join

The YWCA team says the best way to become a member of the Health & Fitness Center is to pay them a visit at 375 Selby Ave. to take a tour of the facility and explore different membership options. In addition to offering individual and family memberships, the YWCA also offers low- to no-cost options for seniors and students, and scholarships for people who demonstrate a need for financial support.

Booker’s vision for supporting the community in achieving health goals extends to better understanding long-term impact, with plans to establish data evaluations to track results and help inform future efforts.

“I want to be able to say without a doubt that these programs are generating specific outcomes and then we can follow people over time,” Booker said.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and all of the planned additions in programming at YWCA St. Paul, Booker said “ideally we want to work ourselves out of existence, and if we are successful in doing what we are trying to do, then we won’t need to be here.”

More info at Facebook.com/YWCAStPaul.

