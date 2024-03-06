'Helps hide my belly': Amazon's mega-popular $15 top is just what you need for a spring style update

Ready to get in the garden, hang out in the hammock and unwind under the sunshine? We are, too! With spring so close we can almost taste it, we're starting to plan all of our upcoming outdoor activities from now until, well, winter rolls back around again. Of course, we need the right 'fit for every occasion — we're talking about all the sundresses, cropped pants and flowy tops we can find. Per usual, Amazon has the perfect solution — the YunJey T-shirt — and it's just $15 with an on-page coupon!

Why is this a good deal?

A mere 15 bucks for a shirt you're certain to keep in the rotation 'til at least Labor Day is a great deal — and prices that low mean you can grab several of these tees right now to build out your wardrobe. It's usually marked to its full price of $17, so you'll get a rare deal in several shades and sizes when applying the on-page coupon (prices vary depending on selection).

Why do I need this?

This casual tee has over 32,000 perfect 5-star reviews and features an A-line design that is ultra-flattering — rather than clinging to your body, it drapes to disguise problem areas.

Available in sizes S to XXL, the YunJey T-shirt is made with a soft cotton-polyester blend and shoppers love the way it feels. The loose, relaxed fit makes this shirt ideal for weekends or work days. Pair it with jeans and wedges for an outdoor Sunday brunch or a maxi skirt and slides for a more casual Easter look.

A step up from your basic white T. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have already fallen for the not-so-basic tee. Not only does this shirt feel loose around the belly, it also drapes in a way that's flattering to a variety of figures. “[I] really like this shirt a lot,” reports a fan. “I'm a size 14 and not super comfortable with my body. Typically I wear flowy tunics to hide my problem areas, but I was encouraged by all of the good reviews. This shirt does not disappoint. It's fitted just enough to give you some shape, but still helps hide some of those problems. I thought it was very true to size.” Another rave reviewer wrote: "Helps hide my belly. Love this shirt ... fit is loose but doesn’t look sloppy at all."

The true test of a great piece of clothing is how well it can transition from one occasion to another. According to enthusiastic shoppers, this t-shirt definitely fits the bill. “Wow! I expected a nice blouse that I would be wearing at home while chilling and relaxing. But what I got was an entirely different blouse. It is edgy, hip and cool. I have worn this to a beach party, on a night out with the girls and in my everyday life. On all occasions, I got compliments. The feel of this blouse is as easy, breezy as they come,” says a five-star reviewer.

One wearer did note that "It is a little sheer at the bottom," a qualm mentioned in a few different reviews, but concluded that "Fit was perfect, not too big or small. ... Will buy again."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

