York Restaurant Week 2024: Check out the menus for over 15 participating restaurants

It's February, and in York County that means it's time for every foodie's favorite event: Restaurant Week!

Starting on Friday, Feb. 16, this 10-day party for your taste buds will feature new dishes and drinks from more than 15 downtown restaurants, bars and cafes. Try the mushroom toast at one of York's newest coffee shops, Gather 256, or sip on a Dickel Pickle cocktail at Mesa Moreira. Or try the Grapefruit Spritz cocktail at Aviano's and enjoy one final meal before they close their doors for good.

Participating businesses will offer a Fixed Price Menu, a Special Event, a Collaboration Event, or a Special Menu. Check out the menu listings below.

Archetype Pizza

Breakfast 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Entree includes fresh fruit cup and your favorite milk or juice

The omelet hoagie - $12 - scrambled egg, sausage, bacon, cheese, onions, peppers, hashbrowns, cholula hollandaise, hoagie roll

French toast dippers - $12 - brioche French toast sticks, cinnamon sugar, vanilla glaze

Wafflewich - $14 - half waffle, fried chicken, bacon, pimento, fried egg, maple mayo

Pb+j - $11 - peanut butter and jelly pop-tart, goldfish crackers - collab with Prince Street Cafe

Lunch 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. weekdays, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. weekends

Cold cheese pizza - $5 slice / $17 whole - crisp crust, bright sauce, cold mozzarella cheese added after baking. Ohio-Valley style. Spice it up with banana peppers, pepperoni, and hot cherry pepper spread $1 slice / $3 whole pie

Dutch chicken - $14 - PA Dutch chicken, herb waffle, choice of bacon fat green beans or mac and cheese

Blue plate - $16 - smoked meatloaf or 2pc fried chicken, bacon fat green beans, mac and cheese, biscuit

Coney plate - $12 - all-beef dog, Cincinnati chili, fancy cheddar, split top roll, curly fries. Eat your veggies, kids - add diced onion.

Walking Taki - $12 - meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, guacamole, queso, fancy cheddar, Taki crema, crushed Takis, choice of chorizo, pulled pork, brisket, or smoked chicken. Yes, you can make this vegan!

Aviano's Corner Trattoria

Bottomless buffet style - $25 per person

Garlic Bread

Caesar & Italian Chopped Salads

Chef's Choice Pizzas

Chef's Choice Pastas

Affogato

Bar menu

Avi's Old Fashioned - Bulleit bourbon, brown sugar simple, orange and Peychaud bitters

Rosemary G&T- Aviation Gin, rosemary simple, tonic

Warm & Fuzzy- Bulleit bourbon, Frangelico, sweet vermouth, cherry

Grapefruit Spritz- 21 Seeds grapefruit hibiscus tequila, Aperol, soda

Modelo

Assorted beer and wine

Central Family Restaurant

Breakfast $6 - Available until 11 a.m.

Homemade Apple Dumpling served with Ice Cream (an Apple Dumpling a Day will keep the Doctor away)

Breakfast $15 Available until 11 a.m.

Shrimp and Cheese Grits served with 1 egg any style and 1 piece of toast - shrimp, grits, cheddar cheese, peppers, onions

Lunch $6

York County Tradition: Burgers in Sauce on a bun with sliced onion

Lunch $12

Heart Attack Reuben on Rye served with Fries with Cheddar Cheese - kraut, corned beef, hamburger, Swiss cheese, dressing and bacon

Black and Bleu Buffalo Burger - (PA raised) on a pretzel roll served with a side of our house-made coleslaw (burger is blackened and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, with mayo, romaine and tomato

Dinner $12 - 11 a.m. - Close

4-piece fried chicken with 2 sides - $12

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs and 2 sides - served with cup of cream of crab or Maryland crab soup - $25

When you drive past Central Family Restaurant on North George Street, you almost might miss it. The building resembles a warehouse more than a place that serves food. But the giant red signs, reading breakfast, lunch, and dinner help welcome in hungry guests.

Collusion Tap Works

Won Ton Strips - Crunchy won ton strips served with a side of duck sauce and Sriracha mayo - $5

Egg Rolls and Kimchi - Pork and cabbage stuffed rolls with a side of kimchi and duck sauce - $10

Crab Rangoons - Cream cheese and crab meat filled fried dumplings served with sweet chili dipping sauce - $10

Shrimp Udon - Snow peas, carrots, red peppers, sweet onion, green onion, udon noodles and sauce - $15

General Tso’s Rice Bowl - cilantro jasmine rice, crispy fried chicken, broccoli, green onion, General Tso’s sauce - $13

Coconut Curry Noodle Soup - Mushrooms, onion, red pepper, red curry paste, coconut milk, rice noodles - $12

The Fig & Barrel Pub

First course

SOUP Wood Fired French Onion Soup - House wood-fire roasted veal stock, sherry, caramelized onions, house sourdough bread topped with gruyere & melted in our wood fired oven

SALAD Fig & Burrata Salad – Fig-plum puree, Prosciutto di Parma & burrata cheese over micro greens

SMALL PLATE Caviar - One (1) crispy potato pierogi topped with crème fraiche and caviar Deviled Eggs Board – Featuring Prosciutto di Parma, pink peppercorn & herb egg, smoked salmon, caper & dill egg & Old Bay, celery seed, sliced cornichons egg Butter board – Featuring cranberry-pistachio-honey-orange butter, brown sugar-cinnamon-maple syrup butter, fig jam-Date-walnut-hot honey butter, and pomegranate-honey-almond butter to explore on our fresh baked sourdough bread Escargots a la Bourguignonne - Four (4) shell-less Escargot in a rich white wine, garlic, butter sauce with our crusty sourdough toast points



Second course:

$30 Wood Fired Pizza (Baked at 800 degrees): Coca de Trampo (Spanish Pizza) - Sliced Spanish chorizo, Mahon cheese, tri-colored peppers, onion, fennel frond, diced tomato, hot honey drizzle The "Greekza!" - Feta, mozzeralla, Greek olives, red onion, ground lamb, tzatziki Black Garlic Risotto - Creamy risotto with wild mushrooms, black garlic, aged parmesan, & gorgonzola cheese (Add shredded braised short rib meat - +10)

$40: Squid Ink Lobster Ravioli - In a light lemon-lobster cream sauce Pomegranate Pork Tenderloin – Seared pork tenderloin in spiced pomegranate reduction sauce with garlic mashed potatoes and wilted Swiss chard Spanish Octopus and Chorizo – Charred Spanish octopus with sliced Spanish chorizo, seared potatoes & Spanish salsa verde Cherry & Port Seared Duck Breast – A tender & juicy duck breast pan seared until the skin is crispy, served over a cherry & port reduction sauce with duck fat confit potatoes & massaged kale salad w/ parmesan crisps and pecans



Third course:

1 oz. pour of any whiskey from our menu under $10

Warm Sticky Toffee Pudding with hot caramel sauce and spiced whipped cream

Pink Champagne Panna Cotta topped with fresh fruit

Gather 256

Breakfast/Brunch/Lunch

Waffle sandwich: maple sugar waffle, bacon, fried egg, gruyere, maple syrup $10

Mushroom toast: herbed ricotta, sauteed cremini, shiitake, other fancy mushroom, fresh cracked pepper $5

Turkey, bacon, and smoked gouda with apple butter on rye pumpernickel swirl, served with chips $10

Triple cinnamon scone and fresh brewed coffee $5

Dinner

Shrimp & grits: three cheese stone ground grits, blackened shrimp in spicy cream sauce with peppers, onions, tasso ham. $20

Jerk chicken with savory sweet potato waffles, sage butter, cider syrup $20

Beef rib eye with roasted shallot and thyme butter, bacon and blue cheese mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus $25

Gift Horse Brewing Company featuring Happy Camper Eats & Treats

French Onion Soup Burger: Godfrey Bros Meats 1/4lb seasoned Smashburger piled high with caramelized sweet onions and melted gouda on a toasted brioche Bun

Seafood Mac N' Cheese: House made macaroni and cheese loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and shrimp

Birria Quesadilla: Flour Tortilla stuffed with Slow Roasted Beef from Godfrey Bros Meats and Cheese blend served with consume

Cream of Crab Soup: Creamy decadent Bisque loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and topped with a Jumbo Steamed Shrimp

Salted Caramel Custard: Vanilla Custard topped with our Porter infused salted caramel sauce, house made whipped cream and garnished with chocolate covered bacon

Cocktails

Wyndridge Cider Co. OG Cider: 12oz can $6 - Full juice cider with bright acidity & off dry finish.

Wyndridge Cider Co. Cranberry Cider: 12oz can $6 - Ripe, tart & juicy cranberries point up the naturally bright apple acidity for a refreshing fruit cider offering both fruits in balance.

Caramel Latte Martini: $12 - Cold Brew coffee vodka, caramel vodka and Simple Syrup with a salted caramel porter swirl

York City Sour: $12 - Gift Horse single barrel select, fresh lemon, simple syrup, orange bitters and Wyndridge OG Cider

Special Event

Wort To Fork Ticketed Beer Dinner: Monday Feb. 19 - Ticketed Dinner with limited seating, grab tickets at eventbrite.com

Granfalloons Tavern

$5 Menu

Penn Market Chili & Cheese dog

Beer Batter Asparagus w/ Hollandaise Sauce

Maryland Crab Soup

House or Caesar Salad

Fry or Tot Basket

½ Veggie Cheesesteak Sandwich w/ chips

Abbi Jo's Pizza Egg Rolls Three Cheese Pepperoni Veggie Lovers Meat Lovers



$10 Menu

Chad's Shrimp Athenian

Oven Baked Shrimp. Side of Toast

Mitch’s 'Falloons Fantasy' Sandwich

Country white bread stuffed w/ ham, turkey, and Swiss. French toast style

Stevie’s Mexican Meatloaf with a spicy red sauce, Spanish rice, and refried beans

Uncle Larry’s Catfish Nuggets w/ fries and coleslaw

Fried catfish nuggets with Cajun cream sauce

Fredo’s Carne Frita con tostones

Fried pork with fried plantains

$15 Menu

Kash’s Shrimp Scampi w/ Butter & Herbs over Linguine

Chad’s Chicken Tapatio - Grilled chicken covered w/ chorizo & melted cheese served w/ rice, tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, & refried beans

$20 Menu

Broiled Maryland Lump Crabcake

Served with grilled asparagus with Hollandaise sauce & dressed salad greens

Steak Frites

Served with grilled asparagus with Hollandaise sauce & dressed salad greens

Brunch Menu

Classic Breakfast Sandwich - $5

Monster Breakfast Sandwich - $10

Avocado Toast - $10

Eggs Benedict - $10

Chicken Mac Waffles - $15

Steak & Eggs - $15

Holy Hound Taproom

Fried Haddock Sub

Crab Cake Balls

Blackened Chicken Sandwich w/ Danish Blue Cheese

Mac Burger: Our version of a Big Mac

Mesa Moreira

Cocktails

Chocolate Creamsicle: 21 Seeds Valencia Orange Tequila, coconut water, chocolate liqueur, triple sec, salt water, orange bitters. $10.00

Dickel Pickle: George Dickel Bourbon, house made pickle juice, lime juice, simple syrup. $10

Monkey See Monkey Do: Ron Zacapa Rum, brown sugar syrup, banana liqueur, chocolate bitters and cream. $10.00

Fresca Margarita: 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila, mango puree, lime juice, club soda. $10.00

Appetizers

Salada de Polvo | Octopus Salad: Our Portuguese Octopus Salad is a refreshing and vibrant dish that showcases the exquisite flavors of the ocean. Tender octopus is carefully cooked and transformed into bite-sized pieces, which are then combined with a zesty dressing made from extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and fragrant herbs, enhancing the natural sweetness of the octopus. Served chilled, this salad is a perfect choice for seafood enthusiasts and anyone looking for a light yet satisfying dish with a distinctive Portuguese twist. $21

Ameijoas a Espanhola | Clams in Tangy Red Sauce: Our Ameijoas a Espanhola is a deliciously flavorful Portuguese seafood dish, prepared with fresh clams in the traditional Spanish style. The clams are gently cooked in a fragrant sauce made from olive oil, garlic, onions, white wine, and tasty herbs and spices, infusing them with a rich and aromatic taste. $16

Camaroes Echilados | Shrimp with Tomatoes & Peppers: Indulge in a tantalizing Portuguese culinary delight with our Camaroes Echilados. Experience the perfect harmony of flavors and spices in this classic dish. Tender shrimp are marinated in a succulent blend of traditional Portuguese spices with roasted tomatoes and peppers. $15

Entrees

Picanha com Ananas | Picanha with pineapple: This flavorful delicacy features tender slices of perfectly grilled picanha, a succulent cut of beef that melts in your mouth with each bite. The sweetness of the grilled pineapple adds a refreshing and delightful contrast, creating a harmonious balance of flavors. Served with rice and french fries. $29

Bacalhau à Brás | Shredded Cod Fish w/ Potatoes & Eggs: This traditional recipe features tender flakes of succulent salted cod, combined with thinly sliced fried potatoes, onions, eggs, and luxuriously seasoned with garlic and parsley. $34

Rabo de Vaca Estufado | Oxtail stew: Treat your taste buds to a delicious and hearty dish with our Rabo de Vaca Estufado. This traditional Portuguese recipe features tender and succulent oxtail, slowly braised in a flavorful blend of spices and herbs topped with peas and carrots served with mashed potatoes. $32

Cabrito Assado no Forno com Batata: Oven roasted goat with potatoes: Indulge in our succulent and flavorful Roasted Goat with Potatoes. The tender and juicy goat meat is seasoned to perfection, giving it a delightful blend of herbs and spices. Served alongside perfectly roasted potatoes, this dish offers a harmonious combination of textures and flavors. $35

Picadinho de Porco (Portuguese pork) simmers in a sauce pan at Mesa Moreira on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown York.

Mudhook Brewing Company

Appetizers

Fried Cauliflower - Fried cauliflower tossed in your choice of one of our sauces.

Jalapeno Popper Dip - A delicious blend of jalapeno popper inspired ingredients. Served with tortilla chips.

Sandwiches - Served with chips

The MacHook - 1/2 lb burger, lettuce, 1000 island dressing, pickles, onions, and American cheese on a brioche bun.

Bourbon Chicken - Grilled chicken, bourbon glaze, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions

Seafood Wrap - Fried Cod, grilled shrimp, lettuce, bang bang sauce, in a flour tortilla wrap.

Hot Dog Trio - One small dog of each of the following: Philly Dog: American Cheese, Grilled peppers, Grilled onions Arizona Dog: Jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese, salsa French Onion Dog: Grilled onions, Swiss cheese, thyme

Grandad’s Vegan Melt - Our signature Grandad’s grilled cheese with a black bean burger, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, grilled onions, and grilled mushrooms, on Texas toast.

Mudhook Master - Bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce

Tickled Pickle - Fried pickles, red onion, chipotle mayo, & cheddar cheese

Down By the Bay - Crab dip, cheddar cheese & balsamic glaze

Blazin Buffalo - Buffalo sauce, onion & blue cheese crumbles

All American - American cheese, tomato, onion & mayo

Mushroom Madness - Grilled mushrooms, grilled onions & Swiss cheese

Hot Mamma - Chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese & jalapenos

Black & Blue - Cajun spice rub & blue cheese crumbles

Luv Ya Honey! - Swiss cheese, bacon & our House honey mustard

Specialty cocktails

The Fire in Cider $9 - Warm apple cider, Liquid Lightning, Cinnamon whiskey

Winter Blues Crusher $9 - Vodka, Blue Curacao, lime juice, Sprite

Neama's Egyptian Food

Special offer: 20% off and free delivery in York

Soup Specials Shrimp Seafood Lentil Green Soup Mushroom

$5 Sandwiches Fool (fava beans) Fool & Falafel Mix Egg & Feta Cheese Neama’s Burger

$10 Sandwiches Fajitas Kofta Falafel Neama’s Double Burger Beef Shawarma Chicken Shawarma Gyro Beef Gyro Lame Gyro Chicken

Special platters - Comes over rice with an onion, tomato, and cucumber salad and sauce Gyro Lamb Gyro Beef Gyro Chicken Chicken Shawrma Beef Shawrma Falafel



Prince Street Cafe

$5 - Apple Crostata + coffee

$10 - Roasted Tomato Soup + Focaccia

$10 - Mushroom Home fry Bowl - Roasted potatoes, mushrooms, goat cheese, green goddess dressing, fried eggs and chives.

$15 - 2 Breakfast Burritos + 2 coffees - classic, southwest, cali, potato, or vegan

Revival Social Club

Menu will be a little different this year. Revival is serving Tapas Style. Feeling creative? Ask your server about the Omakase option. 5 chef's selected tapas for 60$. Additional beverage pairing for $20.

Wagyu tartar $15 - crispy capers, wasabi peas pickled onion, fried shallot aioli

P an seared scallop $16 - corn puree, crab and corn relish, honey beurre blanc

Yucca tostones $14 - grilled pork belly, pineapple, cilantro, pickled onion

Lobster bisque $10 - sherry cream, claw meat

French onion meatballs $15 - beef jus, caramelized onion, smoked gruyere

Truffle brie fonduta $13 - pickled cherry, balsamic, crostini

Char siu dumplings $15 - braised chicken, five spice, dumpling wrapper, wasabi soy

Cornmeal dusted calamari $14 - banana peppers, smoked pepperoncini cream sauce

B russels sprouts bruschetta $12 - whipped goat cheese, crostini, roasted brussels, cherry relish, pistachio, balsamic glaze

Heirloom tomato tart $14 - puff pastry, ricotta cheese, basil

New Orleans crunchy shrimp $15 - panko crust, smoked creole seasoning, scallion

Lemon raspberry tart $8 - lemon curd, pie crust, fresh raspberry

Chocolate peanut butter mille feuille $8 - pastry, whipped peanut butter, chocolate ganache, reeses crumble

Banana foster sundae $8 - caramelized banana, brown butter ice cream streusel topping

Rockfish Public House

Hamachi Crudo - Grapefruit | Jalapeno | Pickled Ginger | Sweet Miso Syrup | Citrus Soy Ponzu 18

Kumamoto Oysters - Hombolt Bay, CA Small | Briny | Honeydew Finish 4 (gf)

Pacific Chill Plate - 6 Kumamoto Oysters | Hamachi Tar tar | Herb Lemon Oil | Green Apple | Cucumber | Tobiko | Taro Chips 28 (gf)

Surf N Turf Fondu - Steak Tips & Scallop Pieces | Saffron Tomato Broth | Grilled Bread 15

Lobster Bisque - Traditional New England Favorite | Bowl 14

Pan Seared Ricotta Gnocchi - Nantucket Bay Scallops | Lump Crab | Tarragon Pesto Cream Sauce 32

Grilled Sirloin Frite - 8oz Sirloin Steak | Au Poiure Sauce | Truffle Aioli | Rosemary Dusted Fries 24

Pan Seared Chilean Seabass - Dashi Broth | Soba Noodles | Soft Boiled Soy Egg | Bok Choy | Lobster Mushroom | Chili Crisp 38

Rockfish Public House on North George Street in York.

The Handsome Cab

Brunch Stuffed French Toast $15- Cream cheese stuffed Panettone with Warm maple syrup and seasonal berries. Shrimp and Cheesy Southern Style Grits $20 - House grits with sharp cheddar and Cooper sharp white American. Mixed with melted butter and Cajun seasonings. Served with a red pepper and onion lime cream sauce and Cajun seasoned sauteed shrimp

Dinner Cab Bread $10 - French bread baked with a sundried tomato aioli, garlic and parmesan cheese Beef Wellington $40 - Dinner Filet tenderloin smothered in a mushroom duxelles, and Dijon mustard wrapped in a puff pastry. Served with Garlic red skin mashed potato and Brussels sprout. French Dip $15 - Sliced marinated steak, Swiss cheese, grilled onions and a horseradish sauce piled on a crusty roll. Served with au jus

Drinks La Rosa $12 - 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila, Hibiscus Syrup. House Made Grapefruit Bitters and Egg Whites Copyright Infringement $15 - Bulleit Rye, Ancho Reyes, Carpano Antico, Pedron Jimenez Sherry, Chocolate Bitters, Chocolate Covered Luxardo Cherry



Tutoni's

Drinks What a girl wants by Jessica - strawberry infused Tito's vodka, orange, chocolate, strawberry, Chandon brut The floor is guava by Zeg - George Dickel rye, Maurin Quina, lemon, white pepper, guava, basil, citrus bitters, egg white Carpin' all them diems by Johnny - 21 seeds cucumber jalapeno tequila, soursop nectar, lime, honey, cilantro bitters Gin up, buttercup by Taylor - aviation gin, ln Mattei quinaquina blanc, lime, cucumber, black pepper, pomegranate & mint sorbet Grandpa's farewell mocktail by Dylan - ritual zero proof 'whiskey', caramel apple syrup, cranberry, ginger ale

Starter Grilled squid - polenta, squid ink aioli, Calabrian chili, grilled lemon vinaigrette

Pasta Venison orecchiette - Venison sausage, charred broccoli rabe, ricotta salata

Entree Lobster risotto - brussels sprouts, smoked pork belly, tarragon

Dessert Parsnip cheesecake - candied blood orange, hazelnut



The Yorktowne Hotel - The Davidson Lobby Bar & Restaurant

Appetizer Ahi tuna-avocado bowl - crispy lotus root, sesame seed, wakame salad, rice, pickled vegetables, togarashi mayo, $18

Entree Cornish hen Korean hot pot - shoyu-kombu broth, chili crisp, baby bok choy, carrot, maitake mushrooms, rice, quail eggs, scallion, $42

Dessert Chocolate chili pate Napolean - Marcona almonds, chocolate mousse, olive oil meringue, quince paste, $12



World Grills

Appetizers Chicken Curry Puff (2pcs) $6.5 - Very limited orders . Thai Curry Puff is a snack of savory ingredients filled with Karee curry, minced chicken, and sweet potato and small diced onion wrapped in a flakey served with sweet vinegar dipping sauce. Includes shellfish. Thai Sausage (3pcs) $11 . Thai sausage made from minced pork mixed, mung bean noodle and aromatic kaffir lime, lemongrass and Thai herbs with a variety of ingredients which makes it packed with fla- vor, and grilling served with sweet and sour sauce. Bulgogi Buns (3buns) $15. Korean bulgogi sliced rib eye marinated, garlic, shredded carrot and mushroom, spring cilantro, served with slightly sweet, steamed buns. [ Non-spicy upon request.]

Main dishes Spicy Garlic Filet Mignon $20 . Grilled Filet Mignon marinated in chilli, garlic, herbs, spices, and grilled with olive oil to perfection, served a side of salad and rice Or select with egg fried rice +$4.5[ Non-spicy upon request.] -- Add-on steamed mix Veg (Broc, corn, carrot) +$4 Famous Hat Yai fried Chicken $16 . The Best-selling item #RWYork - Herby, crunchy and juicy, it's a style of fried chicken from the Southern part of Thailand topped with naturally sweet fried onion. Served along with spicy ginger and sweet-sour dipping sauce, and white rice or select egg Fried rice $4.5 Spicy Honey Korean BBQ Chicken, $16 . Chicken marinated in a variety of flavors; a bit spicy, a bit funky, salty and deeply savory; with gochujang sauce, garlic, species and jalapeno & sweet onion before grilling served with steamed rice or selected egg fried rice add $4.5. Hat Yai fried Chicken SALAD $16 . Herby, crunchy and juicy, it's a style of fried chicken from the Southern part of Thailand topped with naturally sweet fried onion. Severed with spicy ginger dressing or house dressing or select peanut sauce+$1

Please let us know of any allergies before placing orders. Our food may contain milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.

White Rose Bar and Grill

Cran-Apple Mule - Crown Apple, falernum, cranberry, ginger beer $12

Peach Ring - Crown Peach, pineapple, orange juice, grenadine $12

Big Apple - Crown Apple, peach schnapps, Red Bull, cranberry $15

Espresso Martini - Ketel One Vodka, coffee liquor, espresso $12

Menus will be updated as they are announced. Check back for updates and menu changes. For more information on Restaurant Week, visit rwyork.com.

