Xinran interview: ‘China has become like Orwell’s 1984 – people live in fear’

At Heathrow a few weeks ago, the London-based Chinese journalist Xinran picked up a young Chinese student who was visiting England for a holiday. On the way into London, Xinran asked her how things were in her home country. “The girl told me lots of people had been losing their jobs,” Xinran says. “I asked if this was because so many Western companies had been withdrawing their profits from China [in the 18 months up to September 2023, more than $160 billion was withdrawn, mainly over concerns at the country’s floundering economy]. The girl suddenly looked scared. She said, ‘Shush, shush. We mustn’t talk about this.’ I said, ‘Don’t be ridiculous! We’re on the Heathrow Express!’ But the girl refused to say another word.”

Examples of China’s suppression of free speech are hardly a revelation to Xinran, who has spent decades trying to uncover what she can of postwar China’s secretive history, notably concerning the countless lives of ordinary people deleted by Chairman Mao’s ruthless purges during the Cultural Revolution, and in particular of women, historically denied a voice in a country that remains unyieldingly patriarchal.

Through her charitable organisation The Mothers’ Bridge of Love, which strengthens ties between China and Britain, she is often a port of call for young Chinese people visiting the UK, and has encouraged them to work in the UK media. “But since the National Security Law [passed in 2015], students are saying that their parents forbid it. We spent years [in the lead-up to the Beijing Olympics in 2008] fighting for a more open China. But this generation remind me of the generation from the 1950s that feature in my new book.”

Xinran, 66, and I are talking at her flat in Bayswater, London, where she has lived for more than 20 years. On the table are copies of The Book of Secrets, her latest work of nonfiction to gather personal testimony from the people of her home country – her landmark 2002 book The Good Women of China was based on her groundbreaking state-radio call-in show, broadcast nightly from 1989 to 1997. With an openness that seems unthinkable now, Words on the Night Breeze invited Chinese women to talk about their experiences, often as abused or neglected wives.

The Book of Secrets comprises more than 30 years’ worth of diaries and letters from a former Communist Party member, Jie, a high-level operative in military intelligence for several decades. Most of the letters were written to Jie’s wife, Moon, but never sent, and contain an extraordinary firsthand account of Communist Party machinery at its most brutal and paranoid. Xinran confides that Jie’s account was potentially so inflammatory that she lay awake at night wondering if she should publish it at all. “My publishers asked, ‘Are you sure you want to talk about this?’ My mother has said, ‘If you speak out, you won’t be able to return to China.’”

Red Guards in Tiananmen Square with Mao’s Little Red Book in 1967 - Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images

Xinran, who moved to London in 1997, came across the diaries in late 2018, during her last trip to see her mother, who is 91 and lives in Nanjing. Often on these visits, she would hand out USB sticks to the young people she met, encouraging them to talk to their grandparents about their lives, the recordings of which she would then pay for. (“A good third would do it.”) So when she was handed a couple of USB sticks by a young woman called Snow, she thought nothing of it.

Later, reading the contents, which Snow, Jie’s daughter, had found in her father’s study after he died, she was fascinated and appalled. They provide a unique testimony of the extraordinary incursion of the party into ordinary people’s private lives, leading to harrowing family betrayals. Before they were married, Jie was compelled to betray his wife Moon’s East German lover, Karl, who was sent to the gulags in Siberia on trumped-up charges of espionage. Moon later betrayed her own father to the Red Guards (he spent a decade in prison) to prove her party loyalty.

Jie and Moon’s marriage itself was desolate and joyless because of the extent to which it was controlled by the state. What’s more, the letters offer multiple contemporaneous counter-narratives to the official record of the time, from a 1969 nuclear leak at the secret military 404 City, where Jie worked, which was both covered up and allowed to spread, to the true number of those killed in the 1959-61 famine (at the time, the party said it was about 450,000; the true figure is about 45 million).

Xinran, author of The Book of Secrets - Rii Schroer

There is also oblique reference to a highly secret military police force, modelled on the KGB, which operated between 1953-57 and killed innumerable people. “Everyone in my mother’s generation knows about that, but no one will talk.”

Xinran has tried to unearth more about the leak and about 404 City. But so thoroughly did the Cultural Revolution destroy the historical record, and such is the level of state censorship in China under Xi, that it’s been all but impossible. Furthermore, what she calls a “collective amnesia” has once again set in among the Chinese themselves. “People who used to be happy to talk to me no longer want to do so on the phone. Even my mother will only give one-word answers. People won’t discuss the Cultural Revolution. People say to me, ‘We no longer care about social justice.’ Instead, they say ‘surviving is victory’. It’s taking me right back to when I grew up.”

She also found writing the book traumatic on a personal level. Like Snow, Xinran never knew what her father did – he died in 2017 – and knows only that her mother worked at the military factory 798, a collaboration with East Germany built in the 1950s and intended to strengthen industrial ties between China, East Germany and the Soviet Union. As was the case with Snow, huge gaps, filled with untold horror, exist in her family history. She grew up during the Cultural Revolution and remembers the day she came home to find her parents had been arrested and sent to the labour camps. The contents of the house, including her beloved books and doll, burnt outside the home.

Xinran was an early supporter of Xi Jinping, who became president of China in 2013 - NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

Aged seven, Xinran was sent to a children’s prison, where she stayed for six years. During this time, she was forced to watch footage of her parents being beaten: “In your country, a child’s education includes visits to museums; ours included videos of our parents being punished.” At night, a shadowy figure would patrol the dormitory and take out a child; Xinran still remembers hearing the screams. She still regularly wakes up in a cold sweat.

“Since my husband died [in 2017], I have to sleep surrounded by familiar things – my glasses, my books – so that I know where I am when I wake up,” she says. To this day, her mother remains as emotionally remote as she was during Xinran’s childhood. “You know, I never spent a single birthday with my mum,” Xinran says, and there are tears in her eyes.

Buoyed by the economic and political progress China made in the 1990s and the Noughties, Xinran was an early supporter of Xi Jinping, who became president of China in 2013. “I believed in the open-door policy. China used to be so poor – I remember queuing for cooking oil. It only started to improve in the 1990s. And Xi himself lived through the Cultural Revolution: I never thought he would want to return to that.” But on her 2018 trip, she was shocked by what she saw. “There were slogans everywhere in praise of the ‘revolution’ and proclaiming Xi as some sort of god. The surveillance of ordinary people is now commonplace. Xi’s China has become like [Orwell’s] 1984.”

What does the West have to fear from this new China? “China is not so great a threat because so few of its people are well educated. It’s still a largely agricultural country.” What she does fear is its people. “People don’t care about history or their roots. They just care about their daily life, about whether they have food and a roof. Everything now is about fear. I don’t know if or when I will be able to return.”

‘The Book of Secrets: A Personal History of Betrayal in Red China’ (Bloomsbury) is out now

