How to write a perfect CV

There isn’t any sugar-coating it – job-hunting is no fun. From scouring listings to researching companies and filling out applications, the tasks involved range from dull to tedious.

The process is just about palatable if you hear back, but the deafening silence of a rejected application can knock the confidence of even the most qualified of candidates. In reality, you are probably going up against dozens of applicants for each role and those on the other side are likely to flip through your CV for seconds rather than minutes.

While this might appear disheartening, it means you have a way in: write the perfect CV, and you’re likely to bag an interview.

Here, Telegraph Money outlines how to put your best foot forward. In this piece we will cover:

What is the purpose of a curriculum vitae?

A curriculum vitae – Latin for “course of one’s life” – is effectively a job application that includes your education, experience and skills.

As an applicant, the purpose of your CV is to outline exactly why you are a good fit for the job for which you are applying. It’s your opportunity to tell recruiters or hiring managers what you can do, what you have achieved, how you did it and how you could benefit their company going forward.

For the employer, CVs are a way to quickly filter through applications. Many companies now use applicant tracking systems (known as an ATS), which is computer software that filters through CVs and job applications, usually based on keywords such as job titles or skills.

If a CV does not have the right keywords or enough of them, it could be rejected before a human lays eyes on it. Even if the company does not use ATS, it is unlikely that someone will spend too long analysing your application before putting it on the reject pile if you appear unsuitable. This is why it pays for every detail of your CV to be spot on.

Seven simple steps to a great CV

Make it neat

It sounds simple, but take the time to make sure your CV looks good at a glance.

Use modern, clean fonts such as Calibri or Arial and pick a suitable font size that is easy to read but not too large – 10 or 12 should do the trick. Make sure all headings or titles are emphasised in the same way, whether that be a larger font or bolding.

You should also think about the spacing of your CV. Look at your margins and make sure you have an equal amount of space on each side of the page, and space out your text to 1.15, rather than the typical single spacing. If it looks right, you could add extra space below any headings.

“Check the layout, font, spelling and all-round presentation,” said Abby Robbins, recruitment director at Yellow Bricks, which specialises in hiring for professional roles. “Try to make it as easy as possible for the reader to get to the end without spotting a spelling mistake or font change that might stop them.”

Companies may specify how they want the document saved and sent to them, but if they don’t, opt for a PDF and save the file with an easily identifiable name. For example, FirstnameLastnameCV.

How to order your CV

You may feel the urge to make your CV “stand out” from the other applicants, but it’s usually better to follow the typical format. This means it will be easily readable by any ATS software and anyone looking over your CV will be able to pinpoint what they are looking for as quickly as possible.

At the top of your CV should be your header followed by your personal statement (more on this later). Next comes your work experience and education, both in reverse-chronological order, so your latest job at the top. Then round off your CV with a skills section.

“Divide your CV into clear, logical sections and write in reverse-chronological order,” said Jen David, who runs the CV-writing service CV Shed. “A CV is the first impression you’ll make on a recruiter or hiring manager, so aim for impact. Add role- and job-specific keywords too.”

How to write a standout header

The first thing recruiters will see is your header – the very top of your CV, which should give your name, current job title and contact details – so make it clear and striking. Don’t be afraid to put your name in bold or a larger font.

Make sure your email address is professional, and don’t include superfluous information such as your date of birth, a photo or your full address. Realistically, all they need is your name, phone number and email address, but if you want to add your social media accounts or your LinkedIn profile, then make the links clickable.

Grab their attention with a profile paragraph

Underneath your header should be your profile, which is a short paragraph explaining who you are and why you are right for this role.

Rewrite your profile for each job you apply for. Make sure you cover as many of the job’s requirements as possible and don’t worry about using the advert’s keywords as your own – these are what the recruiter or ATS software will be looking for. And if the role is for a dental assistant, say that you are a dental assistant (if it’s true).

Robbins said: “Your profile is critical. It’s your opportunity to tell them what you can do, what you have achieved, how you did it and how that could benefit the new employer. Sell yourself.”

Your profile will depend on how experienced you are, but consider mentioning your current role, experience, other relevant skills and motivation for applying. You could also end with a nod to the future: what do you want to achieve at this company?

How much of your job history should you include?

Employers are typically going to be most interested in your recent job history, so your work section comes next with your current role at the very top.

Use your job title as the heading for each job listing, with the company name and the dates of employment next to it. Below each role, make a short list (bullet points are usually best) of the key responsibilities and achievements from this time that match the job you are applying for.

Jacqui Jagger, co-founder of Catalyst Careers, which provides career coaching and CV advice, suggests using “guess what, prove it, so what?” to make sure you cover what you need to. She said: “Start with an action verb followed by your responsibility or achievement, then give some sort of evidence such as targets or customer numbers. For the ‘so what?’, outline the impact or result on the business.”

For example, “responsible for providing excellent customer service on all calls” becomes “provided excellent customer service, answering 45+ incoming calls per day, whilst maintaining a customer satisfaction score of over 90pc”.

There’s no strict cut-off point for your work history, but typically 10 to 15 years or around five roles should suffice.

Should you include an education section?

How long your education section will be depends on the role you are applying for and your current career stage. If you have been in work for decades, then listing your degree with the subject, grade attained, dates and university name will likely be enough.

If you are earlier on in your career, then it’s worth mentioning your A-Level subjects and the fact that you have English and Maths to GCSE level (if this is true). Again, make sure you include the dates and where you attended, and you don’t have to list your grades — unless they are particularly impressive.

Extra sections

Include any professional qualifications, commendations or other tangible skills in a section at the end. If there is a lot to add, feel free to split up the sections.

For qualifications, it’s simple. Just list out qualification or certification under a bold header. For commendations or awards, include the date.

If you are planning to pull together a skills section, go back to the job advert. What exactly is the company asking for? If they want you to have experience using Photoshop, for instance, list that as a skill (again, if this is true). Think about what soft skills the role might also require and write out the key ones.

You could use Jagger’s “guess what, prove it, so what?” here too, to make sure you are showing the recruiter that you have this skill and have used it in a workplace previously.

These steps should cover most of what you need to know to create a great CV, but there are some general top tips to think about, too.

