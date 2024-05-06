World Atlas names 9 of New York's best small towns to retire in. See the list

Interested in retiring in New York?

World Atlas, a website specializing in geography-related resources and entertainment, has curated a list of the top nine small towns in the Empire State for retirement.

This selection considers factors such as affordability, crime rates, and proximity to amenities. Here's a list of the top nine small towns to retire in, in New York.

Stony Point NY

The Pyngyp one-room schoolhouse in Stony Point. Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Population : 15,000

Median Rent: $1,600

Crime Rate: 10 per 1,000 residents

Nearby amenities: Nestled along the banks of the Hudson River, residents of Stoney Point have access to the 27-acre Haverstraw Bay County Park, where they can enjoy various recreational activities. Additionally, the nearby Helen Hayes Hospital serves as a prominent facility specializing in stroke recovery, spinal cord issues, and other specialized medical needs.

Penn Yan NY

The Penn Yan United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Main and Chapel Streets.

Population: 5,100

Median Rent: $748

Crime Rate: 15 per 1,000 residents

Nearby Amenities: The Keuka Outlet Trail boasts seven miles of hiking paths, fishing spots, and opportunities for cross-country skiing. Moreover, the Penn Yan Historic District stands out as one of the most significant historical sites in the U.S.

Cold Spring NY

Located on the Cold Spring waterfront, with the United States Military Academy behind it, the Parrott Gun is a rifled cannon manufactured locally at the West Point Foundry and was invented by Robert P. Parrott, a graduate of West Point.

Population: 2,000

Median Rent: $2,925

Crime Rate: 2 per 1,000 residents

Nearby Amenities: Also along the Hudson River, Cold Spring offers the Breakneck Ridge Trail and a lively restaurant scene.

Skaneateles NY

Population: 7,100

Median Rent: $1,100

Crime Rate: 4 per 1,000 residents

Nearby Amenities: Situated on Skaneateles Lake and mere minutes from the Guppy Falls Trail, the town provides ample opportunities for outdoor recreation activities.

Guilderland NY

A cliff face is seen at John Boyd Thacher State Park on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013, in Guilderland, N.Y. The park, which sprawls along a cliff southwest of Albany, plans to let the rock climbers and spelunkers come, the latest outdoor adventures in a park system that already hosts everything from 100-kilometer runs to windsurfing in the Atlantic. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Population: 36,800

Median Rent: $1,400

Crime Rate: 5 per 1,000 residents

Nearby Amenities: Within easy reach are various parks and golf courses, such as Nott Road Park, Western Turnpike Golf Course, and Tawasentha Park, which stands out with its expansive 200 acres of forest land, outdoor swimming pool, and paved paths winding through lush surroundings, ideal for leisurely walks or invigorating jogs.

Cooperstown NY

A pedal rail with Rail Explorers USA offers a one-of-a-kind way to experience the scenery in Cooperstown

Population: 1,800

Median Rent: $2,450

Crime Rate: 9 per 1,000 residents

Nearby Amenities: Cooperstown offers water views, an impressive medical center, a vibrant culinary scene, or even the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Lockport NY

Population: 26,100

Median Rent: $950

Crime Rate: 26 per 1,000 residents

Nearby Amenities: With proximity to Buffalo, there are numerous entertainment options in Rockport. But even locally, the town offers a wide variety of activities, including the Lockport Cave, Rollin T. Grant Gulf Wilderness Park and the Historic Palace Theatre. It is also a canal town with boat services.

Carmel NY

A view of downtown Carmel looking across Lake Gleneida March 18, 2024.

Population: 34,000

Median Rent: $2,800

Crime Rate: 5 per 1,000 residents

Nearby Amenities: Residents can travel just over an hour to reach New York City. Even closer, Carmel offers the Nimhan Mountain, which offers miles of trails and camping sites over the Hudson River Valley.

Oswego NY

4. Oswego, New York Average state income: $62,765 Income leftover after annual necessities: $37,678.67 Percentage of income leftover: 60.03% Costs are generally low across the board in Oswego. Coupled with New York’s relatively high average state income, this waterfront city is quite affordable. The city is split by the Oswego River, which flows into Lake Ontario.

Population: 17,000

Median Rent: $1,100

Crime Rate: 54 per 1,000 residents

Nearby Amenities: This town offers affordable housing and prime location beside Lake Ontario, with Breitbeck Park and Lakeside Park providing ample green space. Additionally, it boasts historical significance with Fort Ontario, once a refuge for Jewish refugees during World War II, exemplifying Oswego's beauty and hospitality.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: World Atlas names New York's best towns to retire in. See the list