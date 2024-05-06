World Atlas names 9 of New York's best small towns to retire in. See the list
Interested in retiring in New York?
World Atlas, a website specializing in geography-related resources and entertainment, has curated a list of the top nine small towns in the Empire State for retirement.
This selection considers factors such as affordability, crime rates, and proximity to amenities. Here's a list of the top nine small towns to retire in, in New York.
Stony Point NY
Population: 15,000
Median Rent: $1,600
Crime Rate: 10 per 1,000 residents
Nearby amenities: Nestled along the banks of the Hudson River, residents of Stoney Point have access to the 27-acre Haverstraw Bay County Park, where they can enjoy various recreational activities. Additionally, the nearby Helen Hayes Hospital serves as a prominent facility specializing in stroke recovery, spinal cord issues, and other specialized medical needs.
Penn Yan NY
Population: 5,100
Median Rent: $748
Crime Rate: 15 per 1,000 residents
Nearby Amenities: The Keuka Outlet Trail boasts seven miles of hiking paths, fishing spots, and opportunities for cross-country skiing. Moreover, the Penn Yan Historic District stands out as one of the most significant historical sites in the U.S.
Cold Spring NY
Population: 2,000
Median Rent: $2,925
Crime Rate: 2 per 1,000 residents
Nearby Amenities: Also along the Hudson River, Cold Spring offers the Breakneck Ridge Trail and a lively restaurant scene.
Skaneateles NY
Population: 7,100
Median Rent: $1,100
Crime Rate: 4 per 1,000 residents
Nearby Amenities: Situated on Skaneateles Lake and mere minutes from the Guppy Falls Trail, the town provides ample opportunities for outdoor recreation activities.
Guilderland NY
Population: 36,800
Median Rent: $1,400
Crime Rate: 5 per 1,000 residents
Nearby Amenities: Within easy reach are various parks and golf courses, such as Nott Road Park, Western Turnpike Golf Course, and Tawasentha Park, which stands out with its expansive 200 acres of forest land, outdoor swimming pool, and paved paths winding through lush surroundings, ideal for leisurely walks or invigorating jogs.
Cooperstown NY
Population: 1,800
Median Rent: $2,450
Crime Rate: 9 per 1,000 residents
Nearby Amenities: Cooperstown offers water views, an impressive medical center, a vibrant culinary scene, or even the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Lockport NY
Population: 26,100
Median Rent: $950
Crime Rate: 26 per 1,000 residents
Nearby Amenities: With proximity to Buffalo, there are numerous entertainment options in Rockport. But even locally, the town offers a wide variety of activities, including the Lockport Cave, Rollin T. Grant Gulf Wilderness Park and the Historic Palace Theatre. It is also a canal town with boat services.
Carmel NY
Population: 34,000
Median Rent: $2,800
Crime Rate: 5 per 1,000 residents
Nearby Amenities: Residents can travel just over an hour to reach New York City. Even closer, Carmel offers the Nimhan Mountain, which offers miles of trails and camping sites over the Hudson River Valley.
Oswego NY
Population: 17,000
Median Rent: $1,100
Crime Rate: 54 per 1,000 residents
Nearby Amenities: This town offers affordable housing and prime location beside Lake Ontario, with Breitbeck Park and Lakeside Park providing ample green space. Additionally, it boasts historical significance with Fort Ontario, once a refuge for Jewish refugees during World War II, exemplifying Oswego's beauty and hospitality.
