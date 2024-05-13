World Atlas names 7 of New York's cutest small towns in the Finger Lakes. See the list

Looking for a charming getaway near wineries and waterfalls in New York's Finger Lakes region? World Atlas, a website publishing content about resources and entertainment on geography, has revealed seven of the cutest small towns to visit in New York, all within the Finger Lakes region.

Small towns and villages with charm dot the Empire State's landscape, each with its own historic charm and one-of-a kind attributes. Here are the 7 cutest towns to visit in the Finger Lakes, as determined by the World Atlas:

Aurora, NY

Located on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake, Aurora is a small village (of roughly 735 people) with a rich culture and landmarks, including the notable Aurora Inn.

The village is home to Wells College, which for years was a women-only liberal arts college and is set to close this year.

Also known as Aurora-on-Cayuga, the village is filled with lakeside inns and estates, eateries and shops. Visitors can also enjoy lakeside recreations and water sports on Cayuga Lake.

Bath, NY

Located in Steuben County in New York's Southern Tier, Bath is located just south of Keuka Lake. The county seat, Bath is steeped in history and surrounded by rich agriculture and family-owned farms. It is known to have the longest continuously running county fair in the nation. It is also home to First Presbyterian Church, one of eight Tiffany glass sanctuaries in the entire country.

Geneseo, NY

The iconic bear fountain sits in the center of Main Street in Geneseo.

Located in Livingston County, Geneseo is a college town with diverse culture and unique character. Geneseo was designated a National Historic Landmark Village in 1991 and has a quaint character and a bustling campus of the State University College at Geneseo. The village's vintage theatre offers musical and cinematic performances and the National Warplane Museum is a family favorite. Nearby, Long Point Park on Conesus Lake is great for waterfront access, a stroll or a picnic.

Naples, NY

Roughly 45 minutes south of Rochester and located in the southwestern corner of Ontario County, Naples is surrounded by vineyards and (in the fall) hills ablaze with wildflowers and vibrant leaves. Naples offers a sampling of some of the best the region has to offer — waterfalls, wineries and a bounty of local cuisine, including the famous grape pie. The village is home to Grimes Glen Park, where hikers can navigate a shallow creek to two 60-foot-tall waterfalls. Cumming Nature Center, a 900-acre nature preserve and educational center is also nearby.

Penn Yan, NY

Located in Yates County, at the north end of Keuka Lake, Penn Yan is filled with unique and historic spots, including Birkett Mills, which is Penn Yan's oldest industry, established in 1797. The village has shops and other businesses and some nearby wineries are top-notch. Hike the Keuka Outlet Trail to a waterfall, visit one of the nearby swimming beaches or stop by a sustainable farm in the area.

Verona Beach, NY

A hamlet located in Oneida County, Verona is nestled along the eastern shore of Oneida Lake, northeast of Syracuse. One of the community's biggest draws are the sandy beaches at Verona Beach State Park, which also has 13 miles of hiking trails. The quaint area has boasts lakeside cottages and the historic Verona Beach Lighthouse. Nearby is Sylvan Beach, and a small amusement park that boast's central New York's largest roller coaster.

Watkins Glen, NY

Visitors walk along the Gorge Trail and pass underneath the iconic Rainbow Falls at Watkins Glen State Park in Watkins Glen. The falls is one of two that visitors can walk underneath.

Home to Watkins Glen State Park and its spectacular gorges and hiking trails, Watkins Glen is in Schuyler County at the southern end of Seneca Lake. The quaint community is also known for its race track, Watkins Glen International, which regularly drawing racing enthusiasts and also wine connoisseurs for a mid-summer wine festival.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: World Atlas names NY's cutest towns in the Finger Lakes. See the list