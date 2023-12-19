Woodling: Seven steps toward dealing with family conflicts during holiday season

The holiday season, while often depicted as a time of joy and togetherness, can also be a breeding ground for family conflict.

As a mental health counselor, I have often witnessed the pressure to create picture-perfect celebrations exacerbate underlying tensions.

However, it's essential to recognize that conflict is a natural part of family dynamics and can be managed effectively with the right approach.

Acknowledge and validate emotions. In the midst of family gatherings, emotions can run high. Acknowledge and validate both your own emotions and those of your family members. I encourage open communication about feelings, providing a safe space for each individual to express themselves without judgment. This can pave the way for a healthier resolution. Set realistic expectations. The holiday season often comes with unrealistic expectations. Families may feel pressured to recreate idyllic scenes from movies or magazines, which can contribute to stress and conflict. Encourage your family to set realistic expectations and focus on the true meaning of the holidays — connection and love. Establish boundaries. Clear and respectful communication is key in managing family conflicts. I recommend helping your family establish boundaries that prioritize everyone's well-being. Discussing potential triggers and finding compromises can create a more harmonious environment. Practice active listening. One of the fundamental skills in conflict resolution is active listening. Encourage family members to truly listen to one another without interrupting or formulating responses prematurely. Validating each person's perspective fosters understanding and helps de-escalate tension. Create positive traditions. Shift the focus from potential conflicts to creating positive and meaningful traditions. Engaging in activities that bring joy and unity can redirect attention away from disagreements. Seek professional guidance. If conflicts persist and become unmanageable, seeking the assistance of a mental health professional can be beneficial. As a counselor, my role often involves facilitating healthy communication and offering strategies for resolving deeper issues. Professional guidance can provide an unbiased perspective and offer tools to navigate family dynamics more effectively. Practice self-care. Lastly, emphasize the importance of self-care. Encourage family members to prioritize their mental and emotional well-being during the holidays. Taking breaks, practicing mindfulness, and engaging in activities that bring personal fulfillment can contribute to a more positive overall atmosphere.

Keep in mind, you are only in control of you. You can’t force everyone to practice healthy conflict resolution. However, changing the way you choose to respond may naturally lead to healthier responses from others. Despite your best efforts, there are times you may need to take space if family members refuse to work towards healthy communication.

In conclusion, managing family conflict during the holidays requires intention, communication and a commitment to understanding one another.

I advocate for approaching these challenges with empathy, resilience and a focus on building stronger connections within the family unit.

By implementing these strategies, families can transform the holiday season into a time of growth, understanding and shared joy.

Kristin Woodling is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Chief Executive Officer of Pamper Your Mind LLC in Satellite Beach. Details about the practice and services provided can be found at pamperyourmind.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Here's how to navigate family conflict during the holidays with grace