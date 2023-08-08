"He Won't Cheat Again": 27 People Shared The Most Delusional Thoughts Someone Can Have

2
BuzzFeed
·3 min read

This weekend, my Gen Z sister taught me the word delulu, which is apparently short for delusional and refers to someone who has unrealistic thoughts, beliefs, or fantasies. So, I felt very *in* on the joke when Twitter user @abbietayo asked "What is delusion?"...

What is Delusion?

— Onion Cider (@abbietayo) July 29, 2023

Twitter: @abbietayo

...and people across the internet started sharing the most naive thoughts someone can have. Here are 27 of the best replies:

1.

Thinking that a man that cheated on you once won’t do it again. https://t.co/rvKnMRrx9L

— RIHANAT ONIJOGBAN🫶🏾 (@Rihanatsona) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @Rihanatsona

2.

Telling someone a secret and thinking it's still a secret.

— Tobi Shiyanbola (@tobishiyanbola) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @tobishiyanbola

3.

Believing HR will protect your interests over a company’s interests. https://t.co/pSXvyPwYnl

— Bra-Dan™️ (@tm_gqigqi) July 31, 2023

Twitter: @tm_gqigqi

4.

thinking you’ve to meet all the requirements before applying to a job https://t.co/XZ1ckKMfkK

— Jessica Ayodele (@jessica_xls) August 2, 2023

Twitter: @jessica_xls

5.

“I will change Him” https://t.co/atf18VDmTi

— Kunle Kenny (@kunle_kenny) July 31, 2023

Twitter: @kunle_kenny

6.

Believing I’ll be a millionaire

— ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @ladidaix

7.

thinking you’re getting the better version of someone that treated someone else poorly. https://t.co/p8LDK5TWyV

— SLIM (@_slimarella_) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @_slimarella_

8.

I’ll be able to retire one day from my job. -Millennial

— honey badger (@angiebeebad) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @angiebeebad

9.

Thinking that friend that gossips about her other friends to you, doesn’t gossip about you too https://t.co/w73VMVjTNs

— Oyisa (@Oh_Smallstuff) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @Oh_Smallstuff

10.

thinking that someone who likes your IG story likes you https://t.co/HR4puDmTD1

— starring (@Tshelossss) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @Tshelossss

11.

Believing you can cover the whole semester in one night https://t.co/WA81fo1GiF

— Crack and Vibes 🤍 (@IamFrederickjr) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @IamFrederickjr

12.

thinking that it could never happen to you. https://t.co/3echIYiAp6

— t. 🫧 (@thandoau) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @thandoau

13.

Thinking love is 50/50 in a relationship..

— Muci (@AbiodunJr) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @AbiodunJr

14.

Thinking people will be good to you because you're a good person

— Moses Amaechi 📸 (@amaechimoses2) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @amaechimoses2

15.

Going to sleep after waking up to switch off the alarm.

— Bree Mo'ngina! (@beebree0) August 1, 2023

Twitter: @beebree0

16.

thinking people will go above & beyond for you because you do the same for them. https://t.co/RQgQQcwJcG

— BIG M (@mihletshemese) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @mihletshemese

17.

Thinking that your coworkers are your friends. https://t.co/ADqjFoU93z

— LOLO ✨🤍 (@Nazannwa) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @Nazannwa

18.

being 19, 23 or 25 https://t.co/grtp1OPbD2

— Kemi Marie (they/them) (@kemimarie) July 31, 2023

Twitter: @kemimarie

19.

Believing age determines maturity

— bhavjot ✨(puv-jo-tuh) (@LightofEmotion) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @LightofEmotion

20.

Not studying and thinking God will help me pass my exams https://t.co/N4yqt3xkxe

— iDyani (@chumzet__) July 31, 2023

Twitter: @chumzet__

21.

Money doesn't bring happiness.

— Babatunde✨ (@alex_falade) July 31, 2023

Twitter: @alex_falade

22.

Believing I will be on time. To anything.

— 11:11 (@RunJojoRunn) August 2, 2023

Twitter: @RunJojoRunn

23.

‘just one more episode’ https://t.co/mUbCkNFBvE

— coconut head (@_okime) July 31, 2023

Twitter: @_okime

24.

Thinking you can love people into loving you.😅 https://t.co/cocnc2fe8A

— Harley knows you are lonely and so she (@miss_ezeani) July 30, 2023

Twitter: @miss_ezeani

25.

Thinking designer makes you cute https://t.co/PnBrY6WKv3

— Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) July 31, 2023

Twitter: @BDTRELILBROTHER

26.

Thinking you can reason with a bouncer https://t.co/6gFRG21Bsq

— Ayndush (@ndungusndegwa) July 31, 2023

Twitter: @ndungusndegwa

27.

Thinking you’ll get into tech and land a remote job in 6 months. https://t.co/PfrfbvHpQh

— Frantz Kati (@bahdcoder) August 2, 2023

Twitter: @bahdcoder