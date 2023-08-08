"He Won't Cheat Again": 27 People Shared The Most Delusional Thoughts Someone Can Have
This weekend, my Gen Z sister taught me the word delulu, which is apparently short for delusional and refers to someone who has unrealistic thoughts, beliefs, or fantasies. So, I felt very *in* on the joke when Twitter user @abbietayo asked "What is delusion?"...
What is Delusion?
— Onion Cider (@abbietayo) July 29, 2023
...and people across the internet started sharing the most naive thoughts someone can have. Here are 27 of the best replies:
1.
Thinking that a man that cheated on you once won’t do it again. https://t.co/rvKnMRrx9L
— RIHANAT ONIJOGBAN🫶🏾 (@Rihanatsona) July 30, 2023
2.
Telling someone a secret and thinking it's still a secret.
— Tobi Shiyanbola (@tobishiyanbola) July 30, 2023
3.
Believing HR will protect your interests over a company’s interests. https://t.co/pSXvyPwYnl
— Bra-Dan™️ (@tm_gqigqi) July 31, 2023
4.
thinking you’ve to meet all the requirements before applying to a job https://t.co/XZ1ckKMfkK
— Jessica Ayodele (@jessica_xls) August 2, 2023
5.
“I will change Him” https://t.co/atf18VDmTi
— Kunle Kenny (@kunle_kenny) July 31, 2023
6.
Believing I’ll be a millionaire
— ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) July 30, 2023
7.
thinking you’re getting the better version of someone that treated someone else poorly. https://t.co/p8LDK5TWyV
— SLIM (@_slimarella_) July 30, 2023
8.
I’ll be able to retire one day from my job. -Millennial
— honey badger (@angiebeebad) July 30, 2023
9.
Thinking that friend that gossips about her other friends to you, doesn’t gossip about you too https://t.co/w73VMVjTNs
— Oyisa (@Oh_Smallstuff) July 30, 2023
10.
thinking that someone who likes your IG story likes you https://t.co/HR4puDmTD1
— starring (@Tshelossss) July 30, 2023
11.
Believing you can cover the whole semester in one night https://t.co/WA81fo1GiF
— Crack and Vibes 🤍 (@IamFrederickjr) July 30, 2023
12.
thinking that it could never happen to you. https://t.co/3echIYiAp6
— t. 🫧 (@thandoau) July 30, 2023
13.
Thinking love is 50/50 in a relationship..
— Muci (@AbiodunJr) July 30, 2023
14.
Thinking people will be good to you because you're a good person
— Moses Amaechi 📸 (@amaechimoses2) July 30, 2023
15.
Going to sleep after waking up to switch off the alarm.
— Bree Mo'ngina! (@beebree0) August 1, 2023
16.
thinking people will go above & beyond for you because you do the same for them. https://t.co/RQgQQcwJcG
— BIG M (@mihletshemese) July 30, 2023
17.
Thinking that your coworkers are your friends. https://t.co/ADqjFoU93z
— LOLO ✨🤍 (@Nazannwa) July 30, 2023
18.
being 19, 23 or 25 https://t.co/grtp1OPbD2
— Kemi Marie (they/them) (@kemimarie) July 31, 2023
19.
Believing age determines maturity
— bhavjot ✨(puv-jo-tuh) (@LightofEmotion) July 30, 2023
20.
Not studying and thinking God will help me pass my exams https://t.co/N4yqt3xkxe
— iDyani (@chumzet__) July 31, 2023
21.
Money doesn't bring happiness.
— Babatunde✨ (@alex_falade) July 31, 2023
22.
Believing I will be on time. To anything.
— 11:11 (@RunJojoRunn) August 2, 2023
23.
‘just one more episode’ https://t.co/mUbCkNFBvE
— coconut head (@_okime) July 31, 2023
24.
Thinking you can love people into loving you.😅 https://t.co/cocnc2fe8A
— Harley knows you are lonely and so she (@miss_ezeani) July 30, 2023
25.
Thinking designer makes you cute https://t.co/PnBrY6WKv3
— Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) July 31, 2023
26.
Thinking you can reason with a bouncer https://t.co/6gFRG21Bsq
— Ayndush (@ndungusndegwa) July 31, 2023
27.
Thinking you’ll get into tech and land a remote job in 6 months. https://t.co/PfrfbvHpQh
— Frantz Kati (@bahdcoder) August 2, 2023