'Pain is gone': Nurses love these sneakers — and they're under $30 for Cyber Monday

Maybe your job requires you to be on your feet all day. Or perhaps you're running errands ... or maybe you're actually running. Whatever your situation, you know the importance of a sturdy, comfy pair of shoes. They can make the difference between a good day and a blister-plagued disaster.

Well, Amazon shoppers have found the holy grail of footwear. They, and we, are talking about Mishansha Women's Walking Shoes. Not only are they stylish and versatile, but they also feel downright divine on your tootsies. And here's something to celebrate this Cyber Monday: They're now $29. That's right — comfy, good for your feet and inflation-proof!

Why is it a good Cyber Monday deal?

This is the lowest price these shoes have been in recent history, making now a great time to snap them up. They're also just $29, which is a fraction of what you'd pay for a big name-brand sneaker.

Why do I need this?

These shoes are designed for comfort. The knitted top feels like a more structured sock, giving you strong support but also freedom to move.

Also — this is so genius — the sole has mini suction cups on it for a beast of a grip. The shock-absorbing platform soles have air cushions for cushy comfort, too. And thanks to their elastic opening, they're as easy to slip on as a pair of socks.

With 20 colors to choose from and a huge range of sizes, you have plenty of options to find that just-right pair.

What reviewers say

With more than 7,600 five-star reviews, these cool kicks have amassed quite a fanbase — including a bunch of medical professionals and those in the service industry. Here's what they have to say:

Nurses can't get enough

Nurses are on their feet all day — sometimes for 12 or more hours at a time. So if they say a certain pair of sneakers are comfortable, we listen. One raved about how excellent the sneakers were at helping mitigate pain: "I bought these shoes with the hope that my back, knee, and foot pain would be alleviated," the shopper shared. "I am a registered nurse, so my ladies and gentlemen who suffer from these pains especially, this one's for you! Two weeks into wearing these and my chronic low-back pain, aggravated knees, and foot soreness is GONE! You heard right! GONE!"

Another chimed in: "I'm a nurse and walk all day. I was having heel and hip pain from a past cancer surgery on my back. The first pair of these shoes stopped the pain. This is about my fifth pair and I love them. They are comfortable, lightweight and hold up to all-day walking."

This hospital worker added: "These are so lightweight and feel like a feather on your feet! Love these! Got these because I work at a hospital and used to get sore feet all the time. Ever since these came in, my feet can breathe and they are never sore!"

"I wore them to work (I’m a CNA [certified nurse assistant] on my feet all night)," another reviewer shared. "I worked a double shift,16 hours. They made my feet feel good all night! Planning on buying another pair!"

Sock-like comfort

"I am so happy with these shoes," says a fan. "They are so lightweight, so comfortable and they feel like wearing socks with a bottom to them to keep you from slipping. I have health issues starting with numbness in my feet and legs — these offset some of the problems. I really recommend them to anyone in need of comfort for their feet and legs."

Long shifts no longer have to wreck your feet — at least, not according to this shopper: "I work in a bakery. My shift was over 11 hours straight working on a concrete floor," says the five-star reviewer. "My 42-year-old feet didn’t even ache for one second when I got home."

