Women’s Hospital honors new mothers who gave birth on Mother’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Women’s Hospital in Baton Rouge honors mothers who gave birth on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Felicia Spiller-Solomon said the birth of her baby boy at Women’s Hospital on Mother’s Day was completely unexpected. She said he was originally due the week after.

“Did not expect it at all, thought we were going to make it to the due date, but just feels very special,” said Spiller-Solomon.

Spiller-Solomon gave birth around 5 a.m. Sunday. Her husband Russell said that he came straight from work after getting the call.

“Definitely was a surprise getting out from work and waking up in the middle of the night to come rushing to the hospital was not expecting that at all,” he said.

Felicia said the feeling is indescribable having her first and only son being born today.

“So, to actually have him on Mother’s Day is just like unique, one of a kind,” said Spiller-Solomon.

She said this also marks a year when she and her husband had got engaged so they say May 12 is an extra special day for them.

“Reflecting on this time last year is when we actually got engaged. So, this is our engagement anniversary. To come back full circle and to have him on the 12th of May, which also is Mother’s Day, is absolutely amazing,” she said.

Felicia and Russell said they’re happy to be able to experience the joy of becoming parents and they’re thankful and blessed.

“So very thankful for allowing him to come into the world. We’re just blessed,” said Spiller-Solomon.

