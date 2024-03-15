Women Everywhere Are Infuriated And Tired After Watching This Republican Senator Refer To A Female Pilot As A "Stewardess"

Recently, an unfortunate exchange between Minnesota Republican Senator Gene Dornink and Delta pilot Laura Haynor went viral.

“I’m a Minneapolis based pilot for Delta airlines.” “Tell me what a typical workweek is like for you as a stewardess.” pic.twitter.com/ty7fWeNTYH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 14, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @yashar

During an amendment hearing on sick and safe time, Haynor introduced herself as a "Minnesota resident and a Minneapolis-based pilot for Delta Airlines."

Four seconds after Haynor shared her professional title, Sen. Dornink asked: "Can you tell me what a typical week, uh, work week looks like for you as a stewardess?"

Several murmurs can immediately be heard from the crowd as Sen. Dornink is reminded by onlookers that Haynor is a pilot. He laughs, seemingly not understanding that he's been corrected, before Haynor says, "I'm a First Officer for Delta." At which point the senator throws his hands up and apologizes, claiming, "I don't know why I said that."

The expression on Haynor's face says enough:

Video of the incident was shared on Twitter, where it quickly garnered over 7.2 million views and a flood of comments from women in particular who could relate to their professions and accomplishments being snubbed by men. Here are some of the most-hearted reactions on the platform:

1.

This is disgusting, but nothing new for women & BIPOC. I’ve dealt with it my entire life in corporate America having titles doubted, challenged, & seeing subordinates given more respect.This woman earned her stripes—literally & figuratively—and still has to put up with this.😔 https://t.co/F4JftnPx47 — Neale (@AbeFroman) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @AbeFroman

2.

My parents were both attorneys and my mom cannot count the number of times people assumed she was my dad’s secretary rather than his law partner. https://t.co/iMwk6AfY0c — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @OhNoSheTwitnt

3.

My mom was a pilot. When I was a little girl and I told people what she did for work, a lot of them would say: “You mean your mom’s a stewardess.”And I would have to reply, “no, she’s a pilot.” https://t.co/YFoQsVlYAj — Bailey Richardson (@baileyelaine) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @baileyelaine

4.

"I'm sorry, I don't know why I said that". I do: bias. It has strong transformational powers on professional women. It turns doctors into nurses, bosses into secretaries, professors into grad students and athletes into cheerleaders. Works its magic on their pay check too. https://t.co/fIJBiG02WH — Dr. Ann Olivarius (@AnnOlivarius) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @AnnOlivarius

5.

That man said, “but you dont look like a Pilot” https://t.co/XfGaaoaBin pic.twitter.com/OMbA3MLt3K — MatriarchyIsKey (@Kay1Belle) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Hanna-Barbera Productions / Via Twitter: @Kay1Belle

6.

His misogyny wouldn't even let him process the thought of her being a pilot. https://t.co/83SDjCBQtW pic.twitter.com/a3wdnBOUPU — Chile, I guess... (@Breyionna) March 14, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / ABC / Via Twitter: @Breyionna

7.

Sir, that was an 💫 excellent 💫 demonstration of a typical work week for a woman in a job that the patriarchy states is a man’s job. Well done. https://t.co/IVMg81DkKL — Stephanie Streit (@smstreit) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @smstreit

8.

When they see veterans tags on my car:Person: Tell your husband thank you for his service.Me: I served! He also served.Them: oh!I have also gotten, "you don't look like a veteran. Where did you serve?" https://t.co/5pj77RVytZ — Bougie Black Girl (@BougieBlackGurl) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @BougieBlackGurl

9.

I feel this.Just yesterday I went to consult on a patient and was asked “are you the wife?” I’ve been mistaken for a dietician, nurse, physio, etc. more times than I’ve been assumed to be the doctor.I brush it off because, society, but yeah it sucks. 2024. https://t.co/An6Gei0LeI — DrHeme👩🏻‍⚕️ 🦀 💊🇨🇦 (@hemeoncABnorth) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @hemeoncABnorth

10.

"Why do we need to care about diversity?" 🙃 https://t.co/viibtUinij — Veni Kunche I Founder of Diversify Tech (@venikunche) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @venikunche

11.

It’s actually exhausting the way so many men are committed to not listening to women https://t.co/3lRuHxm72f — Zuri Davis 🍊 (@ProperlyZuri) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @ProperlyZuri

12.

If anyone says implicit bias isn’t real, send them this https://t.co/HIyAM6R2k5 — before we PANIC (@sincerelyTOBi) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @sincerelyTOBi

13.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / OWN / Via Twitter: @Gbemisoke

14.

Every female physician felt this in her core. https://t.co/0gLEd48y3D — Emily Porter, M.D. (@dremilyportermd) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @dremilyportermd

15.

*bookmarks to show in gender studies 101* https://t.co/o4YDMrIP8B — Sami Schalk (@DrSamiSchalk) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @DrSamiSchalk

16.

We all know why you said that. https://t.co/7hGrVqO7Uq pic.twitter.com/cQeCdr2t3Y — Ellis Goodwyn 🐐 (@GoodwynPub) March 15, 2024

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @GoodwynPub

It's clear that though small progress has been made, women in professional careers are still largely belittled. If you've ever personally experienced something like this, we'd love to hear from you. Please share your story in the comments below.