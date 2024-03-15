Women Everywhere Are Infuriated And Tired After Watching This Republican Senator Refer To A Female Pilot As A "Stewardess"

BuzzFeed
·5 min read
110

Recently, an unfortunate exchange between Minnesota Republican Senator Gene Dornink and Delta pilot Laura Haynor went viral.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @yashar

During an amendment hearing on sick and safe time, Haynor introduced herself as a "Minnesota resident and a Minneapolis-based pilot for Delta Airlines."

Woman in pilot uniform speaking at a podium with a nameplate that reads 'Laura Haynor, Air Line Pilots Association International'
CBS Minnesota / youtube.com

Four seconds after Haynor shared her professional title, Sen. Dornink asked: "Can you tell me what a typical week, uh, work week looks like for you as a stewardess?"

Two men sitting, one speaking into a microphone, both in business attire, with a sign "SF 3787" in the background
CBS Minnesota / youtube.com

Several murmurs can immediately be heard from the crowd as Sen. Dornink is reminded by onlookers that Haynor is a pilot. He laughs, seemingly not understanding that he's been corrected, before Haynor says, "I'm a First Officer for Delta." At which point the senator throws his hands up and apologizes, claiming, "I don't know why I said that."

Two individuals seated behind microphones in a hearing, one is clapping and appears animated
CBS Minnesota / youtube.com

The expression on Haynor's face says enough:

Woman in airline uniform with insignia speaking at a podium
CBS Minnesota / youtube.com

Video of the incident was shared on Twitter, where it quickly garnered over 7.2 million views and a flood of comments from women in particular who could relate to their professions and accomplishments being snubbed by men. Here are some of the most-hearted reactions on the platform:

1.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @AbeFroman

2.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @OhNoSheTwitnt

3.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @baileyelaine

4.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @AnnOlivarius

5.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Hanna-Barbera Productions / Via Twitter: @Kay1Belle

6.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / ABC / Via Twitter: @Breyionna

7.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @smstreit

8.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @BougieBlackGurl

9.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @hemeoncABnorth

10.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @venikunche

11.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @ProperlyZuri

12.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @sincerelyTOBi

13.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / OWN / Via Twitter: @Gbemisoke

14.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @dremilyportermd

15.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @DrSamiSchalk

16.

CBS Minnesota / youtube.com / Via Twitter: @GoodwynPub

It's clear that though small progress has been made, women in professional careers are still largely belittled. If you've ever personally experienced something like this, we'd love to hear from you. Please share your story in the comments below.