Woman Who Took Dog for Compassionate Euthanasia Stunned To Discover He's Up for Adoption

A woman in Maryland named Kristie Pereira adopted a puppy in December of 2022. She adored her puppy and she was heartbroken when he developed medical issues and a veterinarian suggested the compassionate decision would be to have her dog put down.

Fast forward a year later, and Pereira was absolutely stunned to see her beloved dog available for adoption on the same Facebook group she originally adopted him from.

Fox5 DC reports, "About two months after she adopted him, Pereira says Beau started acting a little differently.She took him to a vet who said that he may have a neurological condition, prescribed some meds, and said to go to the ER in a bit if he didn’t improve. He didn’t, Pereira said.So, she took him to the ER doctor, who agreed with the initial vet’s assessment, that there may be some major health problem with Beau. Very early on, the vets she consulted with indicated there were some tests she could perform that were serious, expensive, and she says they communicated to her that Beau’s quality of life might not improve, and she should think about euthanasia."

Related: Dog Mom Shares Important Reminder About the Truth of Animal Surrenders

The article states that Pereira said she wants to know what happened and she wants her dog back, but sadly, that probably won't happen.

Why This Owner Probably Won't Get Her Dog Back

The article states that the agency where Beau was adopted from, and then placed up for re-adoption, Montgomery County Animal Services, said that there’s a box in bold on the form that says the pet owner is requesting humane euthanasia which the dog owner filled out, but it also states that if Montgomery County acknowledges the pet is treatable and adoptable, they can treat and have the pet adopted.

So that's basically what happened.

It also states that they conducted their own evaluation of Beau, didn’t feel euthanasia was the right things to do under these circumstances, began the process of diagnosing Beau with what ended up being a liver issue, and instead of returning Beau to Pereira, decided to return the dog to the original organization she adopted him from.

Then to sum it all up, Montgomery Animal Services has a policy not to return surrendered dogs to their former owners, and they have indicated they’re sticking with that policy in this situation.

Looking for more PetHelpful updates? Follow us on YouTube for more entertaining videos. Or, share your own adorable pet by submitting a video, and sign up for our newsletter for the latest pet updates and tips.