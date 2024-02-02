WNC Parent’s 2024 Day Camp Guide

Looking for overnight camps? You will find our 2024 listings at: www.wncparent.com.

Day camps offer children a chance to pursue their interests, learn something new and even keep up with academics. Research your family’s options and don’t delay in reaching out – camps often fill up quickly. This is just a starting point – remember that programs, schedules, prices, and more are all subject to change. Contact camp organizers directly for details and updates.

ABYSA, FUNdamentals Soccer Camp, abysa.org, 828-299-7277, 593 Azalea Road E., Asheville. Ages 5 – 14. The FUNdamentals Soccer Camps are designed to enrich players’ passion for soccer while teaching them the proper techniques for future soccer success. The camp will employ games designed to build technical foundations for dribbling, passing, receiving, shielding, and shooting. Older age groups will also be exposed to individual and small-group tactical implications of the game. Camp is offered most weeks of the summer from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Camp weeks are available in Buncombe, Henderson, and Madison Counties. Cost: Half day - $145, Full day - $2450. Early bird available at 7:30 a.m. if needed for $25.

Adventure Center of Asheville, ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/camps, 828-225-2921, 85 Expo Drive, Asheville. Discovery Camp (ages 8-10) and Exploration Camps (ages 11-13): Adventure Camp accredited by the American Camp Association is a new and different adventure every day including Asheville Treetops Adventure Park, Kolo Bike Park, Asheville Zipline Canopy Adventures, TreeQuest and Whitewater Rafting. Add on a water activity, swimming at the Asheville Raquet Club, field games, outdoor education, creative learning and more. Each day camp runs weekly June 10 – Aug. 5 for $439 per camper per week. Detailed information is online.

Adventure Center of Asheville – Kolo Bike Park, ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/camps, 828-225-2921, 85 Expo Drive, Asheville.

Kolo Bike Park Kiddie Camp: weekly June 10 – Aug. 5, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday, daily pickup is from 3 – 3:45 p.m., ages 6-8. Kolo Kiddie Camp is all the fun of Kolo Flow summer camp, but for the younger shredder. Accredited by the American Camp Association. Experience a week-long day camp focused on easing campers into all the park has to offer and preparing them to attend Kolo Flow Camp. The day will focus predominantly on bikes and bike skills but with plenty of time off the bike to keep campers engaged. Riders will be chaperoned around the park by experienced camp counselors and participate in a wide range of activities that help build confidence on and off the bike. There will be no swim time for this camp. Campers must be comfortable riding a two-wheeled pedal bike off-road. This camp is not for strider balance bikes or to teach children to ride two wheels. Helmets are required each day. $439 per camper per week.

Kolo Flow Summer Camp: weekly June 10 – Aug. 5, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday, with optional late pick up until 5 p.m. for $10 per day per person, ages 8-15. Campers will ride daily on purpose-built mountain bike trails and skill elements designed for all levels of rider to hone and develop their skills. Kolo Bike Park campers will work with certified and experienced coaches to build confidence on and off the bike. Accredited by the American Camp Association. Coach-to-camper ratios have been tightened to allow for more focus on camper progression throughout the week. In addition to mountain biking, campers can expect to go climbing at the Treetops Adventure Park and play games throughout the week. Campers will also go to the Asheville Racquet Club twice a week to go swimming. This camp is for kids ages 8-15 years who can comfortably ride a two-wheel bicycle off-road. Camper’s bikes should have handlebar brakes. Coaster/pedal brakes are not allowed. Bike rentals are available. Note that 8-year-old campers are allowed in either Kolo Camp or Kiddie Camp. Call for details. $419 per camper per week. Bike rentals are an additional $25 per day or $100 per week.

Angel Art Studios – Art Camp with Molly Angel, www.mollyangel.com, 828-681-0106, 15 Hickory Drive, Asheville. June 10 – 14, 10 a.m. – noon or 2 4 p.m. Ages 6-13. Week-long summer art camps feature drawing, painting, clay and collage, offering students a wide range of media to explore and exciting projects to ignite their creativity. Summer art classes are one week long Monday – Friday for two hours each day. Classes are limited to 8 students. Students in grades 1 – 7 are welcome. Classes are $125 per student and include all materials and supplies. A $50 deposit is due at registration.

Asheville Art Museum Summer Art Camp, ashevilleart.org, 828-253-3227, 2 S. Pack Square, Asheville. Rising grades K – 12. Weekly sessions are offered June 17 – Aug. 16. All classes are age appropriate. Sessions include drawing, painting, mixed-media, sculpture, and more. Enrollment is limited, and registration is required. Students can register for morning only, afternoon only, or all-day sessions. All-day camp includes a 1-hour supervised lunch break. Camp registration opens March 1.

Asheville Community Theatre Tanglewood Summer Camp, ashevilletheatre.org/education/summer-camp, 828-254-1320, 35 E. Walnut St., Asheville. Ages 4 – 18. Tanglewood Summer has long been a successful and inspirational part of children’s creative education in Western North Carolina. Theatre camp is well-suited for any young person interested in exploring the exciting world of theatre.

Asheville Farmstead School – Camp Farmstead, ashevillefarmstead.org/camp-farmstead, 828-771-6047, 218 Morgan Cove Road, Candler. Potty trained – age 12. Register for a single week, a few select weeks, or the entire summer. This 100 percent outdoor camp will have three themes that will incorporate all the farmstead has to offer and will follow its inquiry-based pedagogy. Camps are 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. Camp has one staff member for every 8 campers​ and two groups are formed by staff, taking age into consideration. Registration: March 1 – May 18. $325 per camper per week. Additional campers can be added for $300 per week per camper. Use code SIBLING when registering. Multiple Week Discount: If camper(s) is enrolled in all 6 weeks, $25 per week will be deducted from final invoice, due May 1. ​Note that siblings or the second camper registered do not qualify for this additional discount.​

June 10 – 14: Gardening and Farmstead Skills

June 17 – 21: Water Wonders

June 24 – 28: Critters of the Cove

July 15 – 19: Gardening and Farmstead Skills

July 22 – 26: Water Wonders

July 29 – Aug. 2: Critters of the Cove

Asheville Jewish Community Center – Camp Ruach, http://jcc-asheville.org, 828-253-0701, 236 Charlotte St. June 17 – Aug. 16, rising grades 1 – 7. Camp details and registration are available online.

Asheville Mountain Kitchen Downtown Cooking Camp, ashevillemountainkitchen.com, 917-566-5238. Ages 9-14. Sessions are 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 10 – 14, June 24 – 28, July 22 – 26, Aug. 5 – 9. Week-long cooking camps will take place downtown and combine excursions to food destinations that are short walk from the venue on 16 Eagle St., including Crafted Edge knife store, Olive This, La Bodega, High Climate Tea and The Rhu.

Asheville Museum of Science, ashevillescience.org/education/camps, 828-254-7162, 43 Patton Ave., Asheville. AMOS Summer Camp 2024 information and registration details can be found online.

Asheville Music School Summer Day Camps, ashevillemusicschool.org, 828-252-6244, info@ashevillemusicschool.org, 10 Ridgelawn Road, Asheville. Camps are Monday – Friday, June – 17 – Aug. 16, ages 4 – 18. Summer music camps at Asheville Music School help students begin their musical journey, enhance skills, or even try a new instrument. Students will learn music in a fun, supportive, team-oriented environment in small or large groups. Cost: $200 – $375.

June 17-21: Appalachian Music Camp, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 8-15, for acoustic string instruments.

June 24-28: Pre-Teen Pop Rock Camp, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., ages 9-13, some experience helpful but not mandatory.

July 8-12: Song Circle Voice Camp, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 8-11.

July 15-19: Rock Camp, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., ages 10-18, some experience helpful.

July 22-26: Music Explorations, 2 sessions, 9 a.m. – noon, 1 – 4 p.m., ages 4-6 - held at Trinity United Methodist Church.

July 22-26: Ukulele Camp, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 7-10, instrument required.

July 29-Aug 2: Harry Potter-themed Strings Camp, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., ages 5-12, instrument required.

Aug. 5-9: Beginner Harry Potter-themed Strings Camp, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 4-8, instrument required.

Aug. 12-16: Open Jam Camp, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 9-16, instrument required.

Asheville Parks and Recreation Camps: Options, registration details, fees and more are online at ashevillenc.gov/department/parks-recreation. Registration begins March 25.

Asheville Performing Arts Academy Musical Theatre Workshops, theapaa.com/summer-main, 828-253-4000, 55 Shiloh Road, Suite 4, Asheville. Every week June 10 – Aug. 9, rising grades 1 – 3 and 4 – 10. Splash into summer with Ariel, Moana, Nemo, and pirate friends. Each week is a workshop on some of the best underwater musical adventures, including Finding Nemo, Moana, The Little Mermaid, and a Pirate Palooza. Spend the week putting an entire show on its feet and ending it with a performance for friends and family. Camps are $350 per week ($375 per week starting March 1). Multi-sibling and multi-camp discounts are available.

Asheville School of Film, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 80, Asheville, 1-844-AVL-FILM (1-844-285-3456), ashevilleschooloffilm.com/youth-summer-program.html.

Youth Film Fun Camp: ages 12 – 14. Aspiring filmmakers will explore a single film activity per day, such as lighting for mood, story development, shooting coverage, camera operation basics, and editing exercises. This camp will be held from 9:30 a.m. – noon for one week, Monday – Friday, June 17 – 21 or June 24 – 28. The cost for this camp is $195.

Teen Film Project Camp: ages 15 – 18. Future filmmakers will build their resume at this camp while creating a group narrative film using high quality equipment, having fun and exploring film careers along the way. This course will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for one week, Monday – Friday, July 29 – Aug. 2. The cost of this course is $495, with an add-on fee of $75 for project access.

Ballet Conservatory of Asheville, BalletConservatoryofAsheville.com, 828-255-5777, 6 E. Chestnut St., Asheville. See website for summer intensives, classes and more.

Beverly Hills Baptist Church Summer Music Camp, 828-298-4623, 777 Tunnel Road, Asheville, bhbc.org. Rising grades K – 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., July 8 – 12. Lunch provided. Campers learn and perform “A Patriotic Presentation,” (performance is 6 p.m. July 12) plus have games, crafts, and outdoor time. Performance is 6 p.m. July 14. Cost is $20 each, $15 each additional sibling.

Black Mountain Center for the Arts, blackmountainarts.org, 828-669-0930, info@blackmountainarts.org, 225 W. State St., Black Mountain. See website for details on classes and summer programs.

Blue Ridge Community College, For details, contact the college. Camps are offered for middle and high school students. Registration is March 1 – May 31. Details at blueridge.edu/community/summer-camps.

Buddy Camp, Western NC Down Syndrome Alliance, held at Camp Lutheridge, Arden, wncdsa.org, 828-665-0592. Camp for children with Down Syndrome will be held July 15 – 19.

Camp Bangin' & Sangin'! with world-renowned musician Billy Jonas, hosted by Odyssey School, 90 Zillicoa St., Asheville, 828-232-9962, office@BillyJonas.com, BillyJonas.com/about/camp. Adults (June 17,18, 20, 21); rising grades 6 – 7 (June 24-28); rising grades 4 – 5 (July 8-12); rising grades 2 – 3 (July 22-26). This is a music, creativity, and songwriting day camp with one week for adults and three weeks for kids. Camp includes singing, body percussion, instrument making, swimming, and more. Register online.

Camp Cedar Cliff, 5 Porters Cove Road, Asheville, 828-450-3331, camp@campcedarcliff.org, campcedarcliff.org. Ages 5 – 16. Day camps (rising grades K – 5) and overnight camps (rising grades 2 – 10) are offered beginning the week of June 9. Camp Cedar Cliff is an outdoor adventure camp in western North Carolina that offers both day and overnight camps in the summer and a series of retreats throughout the year. Both programs are led by two counselors for every cabin, with activities, games and programs every day. The camp’s mission is to spread the Gospel with campers but also give an experience campers will continue to want to come back to year after year.

Camp Tekoa, 211 Thomas Road, Hendersonville, NC, 828-692-6516, mcoates@camptekoa.org, camptekoa.org. Tekoa is a summer camp and conference center located in the Blue Ridge mountains of North Carolina, near Hendersonville. Tekoa is owned and operated by the Western NC Conference of the United Methodist Church. Tekoa offers three main programs during the summer camp season. One-week sessions are designed for many different population groups, including age, gender, ability, and camper interests. Options include day, overnight, and adventure camps.

Evergreen Community Charter School Summer Adventures Day Camp, evergreensummercamp.org, 828-298-2173, ext. 1454, 50 Bell Road, Asheville. Grades K – 8. Day camp including biking, creek play, national forest hikes, and more.

Fired Up Creative Lounge Art Adventures Day Camp, fireduplounge.com, 828-253-8181, 26 Wall St., Asheville. Ages 6 – 12. Campers will explore new artistic techniques while creating projects in multiple mediums – wheel throwing, clay hand-building, glass fusing, pottery painting and more. Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. June 24-28, July 15-19, July 22-26. Cost $225 per week.

Fletcher Parks and Recreation Summer Day Camp, fletchernc.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/fletcher-summer-day-camp, 828-687-0751, 85 Howard Gap Road, Fletcher. See website for 2024 information.

Forest Floor Wilderness Programs Summer Day Camp Series, 315 Old Haw Creek Road, Asheville, 828-338-9787, forestfloorasheville.com. Ages 6 – 17. Week-long day camps run June-August with multiple camps happening each week for various age groups. In 2023, more than 20 different camps were offered with themes including crafts, role playing, archery, sports, survival skills, stealth, blacksmithing, foraging and more.

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, girlscoutsp2p.org/en/camp/summer-camp-opportunities.html, 800-672-2148. Summer camp is open to all girls in grades 1-12, and it is not required to be a current Girl Scout to attend. Summer camp programs are offered at Camp Ginger Cascades (Lenoir, NC), Camp Pisgah (Brevard, NC) and Keyauwee Program Center (Sophia, NC). Each camp offers unique and different experiences for campers, along with a variety of traditional camp activities including swimming, boating, crafts, campfires and more. Day camp, week-long and half-week overnight camps, horse camps and leadership programs are offered. See website for details and financial aid information.

Hahn’s Gymnastics, hahnsgymnastics.com, 828-684-8832, 18 Legend Drive, Arden. Ages 3 – 12. Hahn's Summer Camp is a childcare camp with a new theme every week. This year will feature themes like Ooey Gooey Science Week, Zoo Explorers, Time Travelers, and more. Many weeks include field trips (with an option for no field trips). These camps are childcare based, not gymnastics camps. Camps will begin June 10 and continue until schools are back in session. Time is spent playing in the gym, playing playgrounds, making crafts, participating in activities based around the weekly theme, and more. Half-day and full-day options are available.

Hendersonville Theatre, HVLtheatre.org, 828-692-1082, 229 S. Washington St. Programs for elementary school – adult. Theater day camps, workshops, and classes are offered. Details and registration are online. Registration begins Feb. 15.

Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center Summer Camp, 6993 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk, NC, 844-465-7866, HolstonCenter.org/Summer-Camp. A wide variety of day and overnight camps are offered. See website for details.

KidCycle Club, 159 Burton St., Asheville, kidcycleclub.com, 844-4KIDCYCLE, 844-454-3292. A variety of programs and summer day camps are offered. See website for details.

Kids Garden Asheville – Indoor Adventure Camps, kidsplaygarden.com/asheville-location, 828-417-7310, 4 S. Tunnel Road #700, Asheville. Ages 3 – 12. Activities change weekly and are centered around various themes, from LEGO learning and science to creative crafting and music and movement and more. Each week of summer camp brings a new kid-friendly theme and each day a different array of creative learning activities. Weekly creative themed camps run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., June 10 – Aug. 16. Children can also drop in any time if space is available. Camp costs range from $240 – $310 based on membership status. See website for weekly themes.

Lakeview Putt and Play, lakeviewputtandplay.com, 828-676-1746, 2245 Hendersonville Road, Arden. Half-day and full-day (8 a.m. – 4 p.m. with extended option available) camps are June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15-19. Details and registration are online.

Mark Strazzer Ultimate Frisbee Summer Camp, 828-225-6986, 220 Amboy Road, Asheville. Ages 9 – 14. Campers will learn the sport of Ultimate Frisbee in a fun, exciting and nurturing environment. Campers will learn important fundamentals and techniques to help them improve their skills and understanding of Ultimate Frisbee. Campers will understand “The Spirit of the Game,” the governing rule in Ultimate Frisbee which is based on self-officiating. Camp is led by three-time World and National Ultimate Frisbee Champion, 2020 NC MS Athletic Director of the Year, 2006 North Carolina MS Coach of the Year Mark Strazzer. Half-day option: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., $175 per camper. Full-day option: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., $225 per camper. June 17 – 21, June 24 – 28, July 1 – 5, July 8 – 12, July 15 – 19, July 29 – Aug. 2, Aug. 5 – 9. For more information, email mark.strazzer@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/UltimateFrisbeeSummerCamp. Registration form: forms.gle/1nQy8WQhCtkkebke7.

The Montford Moppets Youth Shakespeare Co., ​92 Gay St., ​Asheville. themontfordmoppets.org, 828-680-0603. Ages 10 – 17. The cost is $375 per camper per session. Scholarships and discounts for multiple siblings are available.

Summer Session 1: “The Winter's Tale,” 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Monday –Thursday, beginning June 17, with performances July 5-7 and July 12-14.

Summer Session 2: “Much Ado About Nothing,” noon – 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday, beginning July 15, with performances Aug. 2-4 and 9-11.

Music Academy Asheville, musicacademyasheville.com/music-classes-asheville/rock-academy-summer-camps, 828-252-1888, 1408 Patton Ave., Suite F, Asheville.

Rock Academy Camp: June 17 – 21, July 8 – 12, July 22 – 26, ages 12-17. Work with experienced professional faculty to explore rock and pop music while playing in a band setting. Camps are $250 for the week. Hours are 8:30 a.m. – noon.

Opening Act Camps: June 24 – 28, Aug. 5 – 9, grades 4-6. July 29 – Aug. 2, grades 1 – 3. Learn about music and explore the four core pop/rock instruments: guitar, piano, drums, and voice, with an introduction to Rock Academy’s fundamentals for playing in a band. No musical experience needed. Camps are $250 for the week. Hours are 8:30 a.m. – noon.

Bluegrass Jam Camp: July 15 – 19, ages 8 – 15. Learn how to improvise and play with other instruments in a bluegrass jam setting. Students must have some experience playing one of the five core Bluegrass instruments: guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass, or fiddle/violin. Camps are $250 for the week. Hours are 8:30 a.m. – noon.

Nantahala Outdoor Center – Youth Summer Camps, noc.com/youth-summer-camps, 704-648-3796, 51 NOC Way, Bryson City. Bryson City Whitewater Kayak Camps – NOC’s renowned Paddling School provides two unique experiences for kids and teens to kayak on rivers throughout the Southeast. Summer Kayak Day Camp is for ages 9-17 with any skill level. Advanced Teen Paddlers can hit the road and experience multiple rivers in a travel camp.

North Carolina Arboretum Discovery Camps, ncarboretum.org/education-programs/discovery-camp, 828-412-8558, 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville. June 10 – Aug. 23 (no camp the week of July 4), rising grades K – 8. Kids can spend a week exploring the great outdoors in the beauty of the 434-acre campus. Camps this year will be a mix of indoors and outdoors, but mostly outside. This year’s camps also bring back some programs for grades 4 – 8 that will be traveling to different parts of western NC. Arboretum Members: $333, nonmembers: $370. Off-site and overnight camps will vary in price.

Odyssey ClayWorks Clay Camps, odysseyclayworks@gmail.com, 828-285-0210, odysseyclayworks.com, 236 Clingman Ave., Asheville. Camp sessions are June 10 – Aug. 16, Ages 6 –16. Sculpt a fantastic beast, work on a giant coil pot, or try your hand at the potter's wheel. Cost is $285 per camp. $25 sibling discount.

RiverLink RiverCamp Day Camp, riverlink.org/rivercamp, 828-252-8474, 170 Lyman St., Asheville. Rising grades 3 –8. French Broad RiverCamp seeks to educate and empower the next generation of watershed stewards. Guided by RiverLink staff, campers will engage in hands-on environmental education, river recreation, and service-learning projects. Throughout the week campers will visit waterfalls, national forests, lakes, swimming holes and more, learning about their local rivers and environment through science experiments, tours, and rafting or tubing trips down the river. Week-long camp runs 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with pick up until 5:30 p.m. Camp is $325 per session, financial assistance is available. Three sessions for rising grades 3 – 5 and two sessions for rising grades 6 – 8. Registration will open in early February.

The Little Gym of Asheville Super Quest Camps, tlgashevillenc.com, 6828-747-2239, 10 Crispin Court, Suite 104, Asheville. Ages 3 –9, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 1 – 5 p.m., June 5 – Aug. 18. Each day is a new adventure of instructor led games and activities in the gym, crafts, Legos and more. $45 per 4 hour session or purchase a 5, 10 or 20 day flex pass. Camps begin June 5 and end Aug. 18.

The New Classical Academy Summer Programs, thenewclassicalacademy.org/summerprograms, 828-225-1993, 671 Sand Hill Road, Asheville. Age 4 – rising grade 5. Each week has a new theme and plenty of free play and outside time. Week-long sessions are 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily.

Playground Stage Children’s Theatre – Playground Stage Summer Camp, PlaygroundStage.org, 828-242-7160, 899 Glenn Bridge Road SE, Arden. Rising grades 1 – 6. Playground Stage Summer Camp is the young performer's chance to experience all aspects of putting on a show. Every student has a chance to do set design, costume design, and act in a musical with help from some professional teaching artists. Each day includes theatre related crafts, acting, singing, and dancing lessons, as well as many behind the scenes activities. On the last day of camp, the students will perform a musical for friends and family in an outdoor performance complete with set, costumes, and props.

Session 1: Tuesday June 11 - Friday June 21 (9 day camp) $575

Session 2: Monday June 24 - Wednesday July 3 (8 day camp) $575

Session 3: Monday July 8 - Friday July 19 (10 day camp) $600

Session 4: Monday July 22 - Friday Aug. 2 (10 day camp) $600

SPEAK*Teens, speakfor.org, 202-486-8311, Weaverville Community Center, 60 Lakeshore Drive, Weaverville. June 15 – July 26, ages 12 – 18. SPEAK* provides teens ages 12-18 the space and tools to explore life through expressive arts and basic Non-Violent Communication (NVC). Participants in the program create, write, and move guided by life-based prompts. Their autobiographical pieces are compiled into a final public performance. Contribution: $700. Scholarships available.

UNC Asheville, One University Heights, Asheville

Summer Camps and Programs , camps.unca.edu. UNC Asheville offers a variety of academic and athletic camps. Learn about offerings online.

Athletic Camps and Clinics, uncashevillecamps.com. A variety of summer day camps for baseball, basketball, soccer, volleyball, swim, and track and field. Dates and details are online.

UNC Asheville Men's Basketball Camp, One University Heights, Asheville, uncashevillemensbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com, 828-251-6927. Ages 6 – 17. Join the UNC Asheville men's basketball team this summer for basketball camp June 17-20 and July 29-Aug. 1. Full day: $325. Half day: $160.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Camp, One University Heights, Asheville, uncashevillewomensbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com, 321-704-4476. Ages 6 – 14. Join the UNC Asheville women's basketball team this summer for basketball camp June 24 – 27 at Kimmel Arena. Cost is $300.

Warren Wilson College Athletics – Warren Wilson Youth Basketball Camp, http://www.warrenwilsonowls.com, 828-771-3001, rmartin@warren-wilson.edu. Ages 6-14.

Session 1: June 17-21

Session 2: July 15-19

Session 4: Aug. 5-9

Full-day camp is 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and is $200. Half-day camp is 9 a.m. – noon and is $150. Instruction will be provided by Warren Wilson College Men's and Women’s Basketball coaching staff as well and other guest coaches and current and former WWC basketball players. The focus is to present detailed instruction along with on court application of shooting, offensive moves with the ball, footwork without the ball, passing fundamentals, dribbling and defensive skills. Campers learn the same fundamentals and skills that college basketball players are taught. Campers participate in competitive fun games every day.

Western North Carolina Nature Center, wildwnc.org, 828-259-8080, 75 Gashes Creek Road, Asheville. Rising grades 1 – 4. Camp at the Nature Center consists of fun, educational experiences designed to involve campers in the wonders of the natural world. All camps are for children born between Aug. 1, 2013 – July 31, 2017 and will run from June 17 – Aug. 9. A registration lottery will be open from Feb. 20 – 26. More details will be available online.

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts Summer Camps, worthamarts.org/summer-camps, 828-257-4530, 18 Biltmore Ave., Asheville.

June 24 – 28 – Creative Arts Camp – Rising grades 1 – 2 (ages 5 – 7), 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little kids with bit imaginations can dance, sing, act, create, and collaborate in this high-energy, low-pressure arts camp. Cost: $185 in February ($205 after March 1). Need-based scholarships available.

July 8 – 12 – Creative Arts Camp – Rising grades 3 – 5 (ages 8 – 11), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Kids will have fun exercising their imaginations in this camp exploring a variety of creative arts in a low-pressure environment. Cost: $290 in February ($310 after March 1). Need-based scholarships available.

July 15 – 19 – Performing Arts Camp – Rising grades 1 – 2 (ages 5 – 7), 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Kids will have fun exploring the fundamentals of acting, music, and movement through engaging activities rooted in creative play. Cost: $185 in February ($205 after March 1). Need-based scholarships available.

July 22 – 26 – Performing Arts Camp – Rising grades 3 – 5 (ages 8 – 11), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Kids can connect with other creative thinkers and express themselves through the arts as they write, develop, and perform in their own original show. Cost: $290 in February ($310 after March 1). Need-based scholarships available.

XP League Asheville, 15 Loop Road, Suite 2B, Arden, NC, 828-761-0516, asheville.xpl.gg. Ages 7 – 17. Half-day and full-day options are available. Daily activities include goal setting, relationship building, goal-based and team-based gaming practice, physical activity and more.

June 17 – 21: Esports Bootcamp: Better Player, Better Person (Featuring Fortnite)

July 8 – 12: Esports Entrepreneur: Run your own Esports Event

July 15 – 19: Esports Bootcamp: Better Player, Better Person (Featuring Rocket League)

July 22 – 26: Game Design with Fortnite Creative

Aug. 5 – 9: Content Creation for YouTube & Twitch

Aug. 12 – 16: Esports Bootcamp: Better Player, Better Person (Featuring Fortnite)

Aug. 19 – 23: Minecraft Redstone Engineering

YMCA of Western North Carolina, ymcawnc.org/camp, info@ymcawnc.org, 828-210-5910, 201 Beaverdam Road, Asheville.

YMCA Explorer Camp , ages 4 – 12. Traditional Summer day camp includes opportunities to develop skills in archery, gardening, wilderness, and adventure recreation. Campers can also develop self-confidence and long lasting friendships.

Discovery Camp , Buncombe County, McDowell County, Rising grades 1 – 6. Campers participate in theme weeks, field trips, crafts, water play, sports and games, camp songs, dancing fun, outdoor learning, and more. Camp includes breakfast, lunch, and a healthy snack daily.

Adventure Camp (ages 9 – 11) and Teen Adventure Camp (ages 12 – 15). Adventure Camp is an off-site, field trip-based camp for the true outdoor enthusiast. All campers must be able to pass a swim test and be ready to hike, swim, and explore the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Campers in Leadership Training, Buncombe and McDowell Discovery Camp locations, ages 12 – 15. Campers shadow counselors and learn from them as their mentors and guides. They eventually lead activities and projects, and even design curriculum.

Zaniac Asheville Weekly STEM Camps (Half or Full Day), zaniaclearning.com/asheville/programs/summer-camps, 828-575-0355, One Town Square Blvd., Biltmore Park Town Square, Suite 120, Asheville. Rising grades K – 9. Choose your interactive STEM experience with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math adventures. Popular camps include: Electronics Lab, Robotics for Beginners, Minecraft Explorer, Kitchen Chemistry, Minecraft Redstone, Math, 3D Printing, Chess and Robot Inventors. Camps feature vetted role model instructors – high school and college honor students, small camp sizes by age and grade, and regular feedback.

