Witness spring migration or learn about mushrooms this weekend with these Indiana events

Spring bird migration is in full swing during the first weekend in May, and there are plenty of experiences around Indiana to enjoy the avian migrants.

There are also volunteer opportunities, guided hikes and all-day events this weekend to learn about the state's flora and fauna as you explore Indiana's natural areas.

Rain will hit the state Friday, but Saturday is expected to have a lower chance of showers with highs around 78 degrees. So get out in Indiana this weekend.

Paint flowers or birdwatch on Friday, May 3

Birds on Display, 12 p.m. at Hardy Lake in Scottsburg: Live Birds of Prey on display near the front office.

Wildflower Colors, 2 p.m. at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty: Come to the Nature Center to create a watercolor painting of native flowers. This program is best for ages 8 and up.

Wildflower Watercolors, 2 p.m. at McCormick's Creek State Park in Spencer: Join Naturalist Jessica at the Nature Center to create a watercolor painting of native flowers that are here today but gone tomorrow. This program is best for ages 8 and up.

Eagle Creek Ornithology Center Manager Will Schaust looks for birds at Eagle Creek Park, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Celebrate spring birds or learn about mushrooms on Saturday, May 4

Indiana Audubon’s annual Spring Gathering, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary in Connersville: Celebrate the peak of spring migration with a day full of guided hikes and workshops. Indiana Audubon members will receive a 50% discount on the $10 event. Visit bit.ly/springgathering24 for more information.

Dunes-Calumet Audubon Bird Walk, 8 a.m. at Indiana Dunes State Park: Join trip leader Dan Barriball for a peak migration special extended bird walk. The group will leave from the Wilson Shelter lot at 8:00 am and head out on Trail 2 and down the Trail 2 boardwalk. We will return to Wilson Shelter on Trail 10. The walk will be 3 miles long through mostly flat terrain and it will last until the early afternoon. Registration required: eventbrite.com/e/may-special-extended-spring-migration-bird-walk-tickets-859259928577

Guided Hike, 9 a.m. at Patoka Lake in Birdseye: Meet at the Nature Center then Hike Trail 4 with the naturalist to learn a little about Patoka’s natural resources.

Hoosier Quest Pin Challenge, 9 a.m. at Chain O'Lakes State Park in Albion: Complete the self-guided interpretive trail (Trail 8) Hike one of our 12 beautiful trails or paddle on one of the 9 connected lakes Volunteer for one hour picking up trash along the shore or trail or pull some invasive species. Visit the Stanley Schoolhouse and read the interpretive sign outside by the bell. Visit Park Headquarters to tell us about your adventure and collect a pin.

Guided hike, 9:30 a.m. at Moraine Nature Preserve, Porter County: Join Indiana DNR Division of Nature Preserves and partner Old Growth Forest Network for a free guided hike. Registration is limited to 25 hikers.

Introduction to Wild Mushroom Workshop, 1 p.m. at Salamonie Lake in Andrews: Jake Wyatt will present an introductory workshop on properly identifying edible and toxic wild mushrooms. No mushrooms will be picked or consumed during the workshop. Cost is $7 per person, payable by cash or check the day of the workshop. Advance registration is requested by calling 260-468-2127. Space is limited.

Salamander Saturday (Hellbender) Program, 1 p.m. at Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville: Come and learn about this amazing aquatic animal, what makes it special, and what you can do to keep its habitat clean. This hands-on program will cover its adaptations, how water pollution affects it, and how amphibians have changed over geological time using a life-size model of Ichthyostega, the oldest amphibian in the fossil record.

Buy native plants and remove invasives on Sunday, May 5

Sunday Morning Bird Walk, 8 a.m. at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis: Sunday Morning Bird Walks are back for spring migration. Bring binoculars, water and appropriate footwear for a two-hour walk. Meet at the northeast corner of Delaware Lake parking lot. Walk starts promptly at 8 a.m.

Backyard Birdwatching, 10 a.m. at Clifty Falls State Park in Madison: Come to the Nature Center to see what birds visit the park’s feeders. Park experts will help identify what you see and share tips and tricks with you for creating your own backyard bird watching habitat at home during this 30-minute program.

Native Plant Sale, 11 a.m. at Mississinewa Lake in Peru: Meet at Mississinewa Lake’s beach parking lot. Take this opportunity to speak to UWIN experts about tips on landscaping your space with natives, and purchase from a wide native plant selection.

UWIN (Upper Wabash Invasives Network) Weed Wrangle, 1 p.m. at Mississinewa Lake in Peru: Volunteers will receive hands-on practice while helping to combat and remove invasive plant species along a designated area at the beach. Call to register, work 1-2 p.m., and receive a UWIN t-shirt. 260-468-2127.

Recycle Romp with Mike, 3 p.m. at Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville: Join Mike Gibson and walk the riverbank looking for debris brought to the park by the river to be used in future art programs. There will be an artist brainstorming session and the idea to develop ideas you can make at home.

