Make-A-Wish volunteer in Springfield encourages others: 'There’s nothing more fulfilling'

Joann Pierce, a Make-A-Wish volunteer in Springfield, has worked to grand more than 125 wishes, including one for Wish Kid Kaylin.

The first wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas chapter happened in Springfield in 1983, when a little boy wished for a poodle amidst his medical journey with a critical illness.

Nearly 10 years later, JoAnn Pierce, a Springfield area native, saw a newspaper clipping about the nonprofit asking for more volunteers. Pierce picked up the phone, and from then on the organization has been a huge part of her life. Pierce has granted more than 125 wishes over the past 30 years.

There are more than 650 children throughout Missouri and Kansas who are waiting for their wish to be granted, and those wishes rely on volunteer Wish Granters to help make them come true. Some training is required to become a volunteer Wish Granter, but organizers say the impact it makes on both the child’s life and the volunteer’s life is immeasurable.

“The whole reason we do this is to bring joy,” said Pierce. “We can’t take away the illness and pain but a wish can make them forget for a little while that they’re sick and remind them that there’s hope. The smile is worth it all. Throughout the years of volunteering and meeting more than a hundred families, I’ve learned how strong these kids are and what parents sacrifice for their children. I’ve seen how families go through this all together and how a wish experience can bring the entire family hope.”

Pierce has been keeping a journal with notes on all of her wish kids since 2006. In her journal are countless wishes she’s been a Wish Granter on, including wishes that are vacations, room makeovers, shopping sprees and getting an animal or item that brings joy. A Wish Granter coordinates with the family to help figure out the child’s one true wish, and supports them by planning and cultivating the wish experience.

“There’s nothing more fulfilling. If you can have time or can donate and want to give back, this is the place to do it,” said Pierce. “We need help because wish kids are having to wait a little longer for their wishes to come true simply because we don’t have enough volunteer wish granters to meet with them. I want to encourage everyone to help one another.”

Pierce has encouraged her two daughters, sister-in-law and other friends to get involved with the nonprofit.

To learn more and apply to be a volunteer, visit wish.org/mokan/volunteer.

