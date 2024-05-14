Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Fest to be held at Fox Cities Stadium in July

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Stadium is typically a place where fans gather to watch the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers play ball, but in July, it will host the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Fest.

The festival, which will debut on Saturday, July 27, is being put on by Outlier Events. These events by Outlier typically take place in professional baseball stadiums and bring a unique spin to the traditional festival experience.

“After reviewing numerous locations, Fox Cities Stadium was the best location to bring Wisconsin’s Mac & Cheese Festival to,” said Kendall Soto, General Manager of Outlier Events. “While our festival has traveled to multiple cities in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and back to Wisconsin, we’re excited to debut this event at Fox Cities Stadium.”

Mac & Cheese Fest promises an inclusive experience for all attendees. The festival will showcase over 50 one-of-a-kind mac and cheese dishes crafted by local and state-wide vendors, accompanied by a selection 150 beers, ciders, and seltzers, ensuring there’s something for all ages to enjoy.

Each attendee will receive food and drink sampling tokens with their tickets, a drink sampling cup, and a branded lanyard. There are a limited number of VIP tickets, which grant early access to the festival and a VIP-only gift.

Beyond indulging in delicious cheesy delights, festival-goers can look forward to a variety of entertainment options, including live music, live DJ performances, yard games, inflatables, and carnival attractions.

For more information on the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Fest, you can click here.

