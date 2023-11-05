'No more jiggle when I laugh': These high-waisted undies are on sale for under $5 a pop

What is it?

If you're on the hunt for a pair of panties that, shall we say, behave, you are not alone. Stumbling upon unicorn undies that smooth things out and don't ride up can feel like the impossible dream. Not so, claim more than 43,000 Amazon shoppers. That's a small town's worth of five-star reviews for Wirarpa High Waist Underwear! Right now, you can get a five-pack at a deep discount: $23, down from $41.

Why is it a good deal?

At over 40% off, you can get a these undies in eight different color combinations including back, white and beige. And for less than five bucks a pop! We haven't seen such a steep drop in price since last summer.

Why do I need this?

If you're about to unravel over your ill-fitting undergarments, these will grant you the peace of mind you deserve. Made with cotton and spandex, they're built to make your life comfier — and also cooler when the thermostat is up a bit too high to keep your composure.

And if we're being honest, few of us are spared the muffin top — there's only so much that diet and exercise can do. These panties help keep things contained without rolling down.

"The fit on these are fantastic; snug but not tight," wrote a five-star fan. "They stay in place all day and do NOT roll down!"

More than 43,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy panties. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

If you have a little junk in the trunk (or a lot!), finding underwear that doesn't ride up feels like uncovering the holy grail. Well, these 42,000+ reviewers uncovered it for you.

"This is a repeat purchase because I love this product so much," gushed a rave reviewer. "They are comfortable wearing anything. They have enough stretch that it feels like the underwear are holding my apron belly securely. No more jiggle when I laugh. Highly recommend these. From now on these are the only underwear I will purchase."

"They are great because they don't roll down," shared this happy shopper. "They stay put when it's hot and miserable out." While another advised, "I do think I would recommend sizing up, [however] the material and price have all been good and the fit is perfect.

"These are the softest, most comfortable underwear I’ve ever worn," raved an enthusiastic fan. "They are more of an everyday thing and since I am retired, everyday wear is my go-to. By that I mean shorts, jeans, billowing sundresses, etc...Washing and drying were no problem. These did not shrink or become distorted in any way. Oh, and for the win — no wedgies!!!"

"No chaffing, no wedgies, and none of that synthetic sports-material stuff that cause unnecessary sweating," a satisfied customer shared. "These are just good ole comfy briefs that you can do whatever you want in, and they fit as they should."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Msq Eyelash Comb $5 $8 Save $3 See at Amazon

Del Indio Papago Night Skin Cream $13 $14 Save $1 See at Amazon

Kelices Massage Gun $21 $60 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $13 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Chi Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler $74 $99 Save $25 See at Amazon

Style

Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra $15 $39 Save $24 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jean $10 $48 Save $38 See at Amazon

Travelers Club Bowman Expandable Luggage 3-Piece Set $60 $165 Save $105 See at Amazon

Warner's Play It Cool Wireless Bra $20 $44 Save $24 See at Amazon

Vive Long-Handled Shoehorn $10 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $29 $48 Save $19 See at Amazon

Dokotoo Fuzzy Hoodie $35 $44 Save $9 See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 $75 Save $25 See at Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slippers $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest $135 $170 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon