Winter Returns to Ski Resorts Across California

From Palisades Tahoe to Mammoth Mountain, Californian ski resorts enjoyed a resurgence of wintry weather this weekend, leading to more than a few powder turns.

Over the weekend, Mammoth shared that ten to 12 inches of fresh snow had fallen. "This was one of the best May dumps in recent memory," the resort wrote. "Who scored today?"

The late-season storm bolstered Mammoth's snowpack, which is now 100 and 65 inches deep at the summit and base, respectively. The resort plans to keep spinning the lifts through at least Memorial Day.

Check out the images captured by Mammoth Mountain's Peter Morning below.

Mammoth Mountain May 5th, 2024 Gallery



Photo: Peter Morning

Photo: Peter Morning

Photo: Peter Morning

"Mammoth's second season is setting up very nicely," a release from the resort read, referring to Mammoth's late-season operations that regularly extend into the warmer months. Last winter, the resort remained open until August after record snowfall.

Elsewhere in the state, a seasonal snowfall record was broken at UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab, which monitors winter weather in Donner Pass.

"This storm dropped 26.4" (67 cm) in the last day, making May 5th the snowiest day of the season at the lab. It beat 2nd place (March 3rd) by 2.6" (6.5 cm)!" the CSSL wrote on Facebook.

Palisades Tahoe reported a storm total of 26 inches this weekend, and Reno's National Weather Service branch issued a May winter weather warning for the first time in recent history.

Take a look at the incredible images captured yesterday morning courtesy of Palisades Tahoe.

Palisades Tahoe May 5th, 2024 Gallery

Courtesy Palisades Tahoe

Courtesy Palisades Tahoe

Courtesy Palisades Tahoe

The ski season continues at Palisades Tahoe, with seven days a week lift access available through Memorial Day.

More seasonally appropriate temperatures—and slushy springtime turns—are now on the menu. A weather forecast published by Palisades Tahoe on May 5th predicted that temperatures at the resort will hit 70 degrees this coming Sunday.

Palisades Tahoe and Mammoth Mountain are the only two ski resorts still offering daily operations in California. Donner Ski Ranch remains opens on weekends until the snow melts!

