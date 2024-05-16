Winnebago Fitness, a CrossFit gym, moves to its own space | The Buzz

Winnebago Fitness owners Connor and Jackie Martin with their children Perry, left, and Cliff at the new CrossFit gym on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in Neenah, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

NEENAH - After months of running classes out of Limitless Elite Gym in Appleton, Winnebago Fitness, a locally owned CrossFit gym has moved to its own space.

After leaving his teaching job, former high school English teacher Connor Martin landed a work-from-home job that gave him the flexibility to look more into running his own gym.

In September 2023, he officially started Winnebago Fitness, something he said he had always wanted to do.

"Heading into 2023, I made it a goal to start the process of trying to find a space and get insured," Martin said. "That's when I came across Quintin Meyer, who owns Limitless."

After some negotiating, Meyer agreed to allow Martin to start teaching fitness classes inside of Limitless, a 24/7 access gym at 3003 W. Prospect Ave. in Appleton.

"We're a CrossFit gym, all we're focused on is just helping people live healthier and giving them freedom back in their lives," Martin said.

CrossFit is a fitness program that focuses on strength and conditioning workouts made up of varied, high-intensity, functional movements.

In April, Winnebago Fitness moved to its own full space in Neenah at 2414 Industrial Drive, Suite F. Martin said members can expect 3,000 square feet of space with 2,000 square feet used specifically for classes and workout equipment including rowers, bikes, barbells and dumbbells. The gym officially opened on April 17 and is currently running classes and accepting members.

"We have a large office space for meetings as well as a pretty large lobby area that will have some retail apparel and some supplements available for members to purchase," Martin said.

Members can sign up for CrossFit classes, personal training classes and nutrition coaching.

Martin along with other staff members teach classes, which aim to give gym members more energy and the ability to do things they love.

The gym offers two classes early weekday mornings from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 6:05 a.m to 7:05 a.m. and two evening classes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. On Saturdays, the gym offers one class from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and is closed on Sundays.

"We try to treat it like we're making it the best hour of their day, that's our intent," Martin said.

Those interested in joining Winnebago Fitness can visit the gym's website, winnebagofitness.com, or sign up in person.

