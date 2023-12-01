Why you can trust us
Win Christmas this year with an unbelievable Xbox deal that beats any Black Friday price — just $349

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
Updated

There's a reason Xbox is one of the most-wished-for game consoles this year: It's loaded up with incredible titles, many of which can be accessed through Game Pass for a low monthly fee. The problem is that it regularly sells for $500, which can be a bit much on the wallet. Right now Walmart is blowing any other offer out of the water with a $349 Xbox Series X console bundle that includes the hit (and definitely not for kids!) game Diablo IV.

Xbox

Xbox Series X 'Diablo IV' Bundle

$349$500Save $151

This bundle nets you not only a shiny new game console but also one of the most talked about action RPGs to release this year — Diablo IV, the newest version of Blizzard's beloved series. 

$349 at Walmart

Why is this a good deal?

The console normally retails for a flat $500, and that's without a game included. Throw in Diablo IV (a $60 value) and you walk away with savings of over $200 total. That's an insane deal and much better than even the best console deal we saw on Black Friday this year.

Why do I need this?

The Xbox Series X is a phenomenally powerful video game console capable of playing the newest games. It's also one of the most multiplayer-focused consoles out there. If you enjoy playing with friends, then jumping on Xbox Live, joining a game of Forza Horizon 5 and racing your friends is as simple as pressing a few buttons. There is also a ton of couch co-op opportunity. Want to find something to play with the kids? Consider Overcooked 2 or Minecraft Legends.

The console includes 1TB of onboard storage, which is enough to store quite a few games. Some titles, like the new Call of Duty games, take up more space than others. You'll get one controller with your purchase, but good news: Those are on sale too!

It's also worth noting that a huge library of older Xbox and Xbox 360 games are playable on this console, so if you have a lot of old disks taking up space in your house, you can revisit old favorites once again. This console does have a disk drive, although there are rumors of a new version that might not (which would make it more akin to the Xbox Series S, the slightly less powerful, diskless version).

(Walmart)

What reviewers say

"As a longtime gamer and avid Xbox buyer, i'm extremely pleased with this system. The difference between this console and the OG Xbox one is night and day!" raved one gamer.

Another wrote, "This is a freaking awesome job by the Microsoft team. I can't believe how lifelike the graphics are. The Quick Resume feature is a game changer and I never wanna go back to the old systems."

"Awesome gaming console! Must-have for any Xbox fan! Love the options to match the game in 4K, also love that some original games are backwards compatible with this as well! Also makes an awesome 4K movie player...!" said another shopper.

Don't miss out on these other amazing deals on the latest consoles

Microsoft

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle with 3 Months of Game Pass Ultimate

$249$300Save $51

Although this console doesn't have a disk drive, it does come with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Explore over 400 games and download your favorite titles straight to your console. Swap between games without ever leaving the couch. 

$249 at Walmart
Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 'Mario Kart 8' Deluxe Bundle

$299$300Save $1

Although this bundle might not be discounted, don't let the price fool you. It's worth a lot more than $299, thanks to the inclusion of Mario Kart 8 (which will be loads of fun for the whole family) and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. 

$299 at Walmart
PlayStation

PlayStation 5 Disc Console with Marvel's 'Spider-Man 2' Bundle

$499$559Save $60

The PlayStation 5 is on par with the Xbox Series X is a lot of ways — and better in others! — and is definitely worth checking out. You can play PlayStation 5-exclusive titles like Horizon: Forbidden West, God of War, and many others. 

$499 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

