Wild video shows moment dam cracked under pressure: ‘[This is] probably why old dams are getting removed now’

A wild video captured the moment a dam actually burst, sending a large piece of the structure splashing dramatically into the waters below.

TikToker John Goard (@johngoard) shared the 30-second clip that garnered more than 6,000 likes on the social media platform.

“Probably why old dams are getting removed now,” he wrote, adding a pair of grimacing-face emojis for effect.

“Downstream? Could you imagine being in your little boat upstream???” one commenter added, perhaps referring to the powerful gush of water that followed the initial cracking of the structure.

While the destruction of this dam didn’t appear to be intentional, a number of projects have been underway in the United States to restore the natural flow of our rivers, supporting wildlife and pollinator-friendly native plants in the process.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the populations of freshwater fish have dropped by 83% on average since 1970, and the degradation of rivers due to dams has played a role in the decreasing biodiversity and resilience of the ecosystem.

At times, dams have lowered the abilities of certain fish to reproduce, which WWF global lead freshwater scientist Jeff Opperman pointed out could affect the livelihoods and food supply for “tens of millions of people,” per the Stanford School of Sustainability.

New Jersey’s Paulins Kill and California’s Klamath River are among the ongoing dam-removal initiatives.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s Bonnie Park is already starting to see the incredible results of its state-supported river restoration, highlighting how rewilding efforts don’t have to be limited to personal property.

While aging dams can also be dangerous to humans if they aren’t maintained, there gladly didn’t seem to be anyone hurt by this incident.

“Now listen here… That is not normal d*** behavior!” one commenter quipped.

“Almost like 50 years of water erosion does significant damage to man made things,” another said.

