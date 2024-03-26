Wild Video Appears to Show Former NFL Star Vince Young Knocked Out in Bar Fight

Video from a Texas bar shows former NFL QB Vince Young apparently being knocked out during a physical altercation.

The incident reportedly occurred around 9 p.m. on February 4 at Joe’s Shot Bar in Houston. In the footage, posted by TMZ, Young can be seen wearing a white hat with a black shirt and shorts. As he and another patron argue with fellow bar-goers, more people approach the group arguing with Young. Eventually, someone throws a punch, and Young jumps at the aggressors as members of his party hold him back.

As the men scuffle, people repeatedly try to hold Young back from the fracas. One man is seen having a drink thrown in his face before taking an elbow shot to the head. A mass of grappling bodies make their way towards the exit as the former QB grabs one of the men around the neck. This leads to a third man sucker-punching Young, who immediately collapses to the floor.

The Houston Police Department told TMZ that, according to the bar’s owner, the confrontation allegedly stemmed from a conversation about race. Once the unidentified owner asked the men to leave, the episode turned violent. He claims to be the person in the video who has a drink thrown in his face before being elbowed.

The bar’s owner didn’t want to press charges against the rowdy crowd, so the identities of the participants have not been publicly released.

Young hasn’t publicly commented on the incident. A former runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, Young played from 2006 until 2011 with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in ‘06.