Wichita weekend calendar includes more food-and-drink fun, including a full-on Boogiedown

Another weekend means another list of fun food events happening around Wichita.

Here are three you could check out:

Sunflower Boogiedown, noon-midnight Saturday, Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood: The owners of Central Standard Brewing put this block party on every year, and it spreads from their building into the street. Attendees will be able to try new beer releases from sponsor Free State Brewing Company all day and listen to music by live bands, including Rudy Love and The Encore, Zac Crow and the No Shows, Afinke Machine, Sambrazita and DJ Sunshine. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse and Big B’s Beef will be onsite serving food. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

Blood Orchard Brewing Co. will celebrate its grand opening this weekend.

Blood Orchard Brewing Co. opening party, 3-9 p.m. Saturday, 6346 S. Broadway: This south-side family peach orchard has just launched its own microbrewery making beers and hard seltzers and will celebrate that fact with a grand opening party. It will feature orchard tours, drink specials, music, giveaways and food from food trucks Cheezepanzee, Bred Sled Cafe and Shawarma URs. Admission is free.

Old Cowtown Tea Party, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd: A Victorian-style afternoon tea will be put on Saturday afternoon by the The Historic Wichita Cowtown Inc. Board of Trustees. The event, a fundraiser, offers attendees tea, snacks, entertainment, games and “Victorian diversions.” People are invited to wear their best tea party attire. All are welcome, though the event is intended for ages 4 to 11. Children must be accompanied by adults. Tickets are $22 for adult members, $20 for child members, $24 for adult non-members and $22 for child non-members. Get tickets at www.facebook.com/OldCowtownMuseum