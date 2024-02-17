Why Homemade Ice Cream Is Always A Better Bet Than Store-Bought

Velvety smooth, sweet, and creamy, ice cream is one of those beloved treats that are just effortlessly delicious. And although store-bought ice cream will usually hit the spot, there's nothing better than the homemade variety. Before you balk at the idea of laboring over this sweet treat, know that the process is a lot easier than you think, and it tastes a lot better than the stuff you find in the frozen aisle. That's because homemade ice cream is void of all those artificial additions like fake sweeteners, thickeners, and preservatives. These unnatural ingredients might help keep your store-bought ice cream ready to eat for months, but it won't be nearly as fresh and wholesome-tasting as the homemade kind.

Without the addition of artificial ingredients, homemade ice cream tastes extra delicious, and its texture is extremely creamy and soft. Most homemade ice cream recipes also can use more milk and egg yolks than those in the frozen aisle which means more richness, and in turn, better ice cream. If you want to know the taste difference between store-bought and homemade ice cream, why not try making some yourself and comparing the two? There are a few different ways to make homemade ice cream, but we'll turn you on to one of the simplest.

How To Make Your Own Homemade Ice Cream

One of the most simple ways to make homemade ice cream is with milk, cream, and sugar. You'll want to combine these ingredients in a saucepan with a pinch of salt to start. Whisk this mixture over medium heat, stirring frequently to avoid burning the milk.

While this mixture is heating, whisk together more milk and some cornstarch in a separate bowl until smooth. This step is important as the cornstarch will stabilize the ice cream, helping it achieve its signature smooth-yet-scoopable state. Add this cornstarch mixture into your saucepan, whisking consistently until it thickens and boils. Cook this for an additional five minutes while it continues to thicken. At this point, you can add any flavor, from vanilla extract to soft slices of banana. Now pour this mixture into a bowl and chill over ice.

After letting this mixture sit, transfer it to the fridge to cool for a few hours. After this period, you have two options. You can either move your ice cream into the freezer to let it reach its final state of smooth deliciousness or, if you have an ice cream churner, transfer it into the machine and let it mix per the machine's instructions. Once that step is complete, you'll have a beautiful tub of homemade ice cream to enjoy as a satisfying reward for all your hard work.

Some More Tips To Help Make Your Ice Cream Sing

If you're ready to pull out the ingredients for your homemade ice cream, we have a few more tips to help you make this treat the best it can be. For starters, don't skimp on the ingredients. Your homemade ice cream will only be as good as what you use to make it. So, to make it shine, opt for milk and sugar made without any preservatives. Also make sure that your milk is full of plenty of butterfat, as this is what's going to make your dessert taste extra rich and creamy.

Next, if you're using an ice cream machine, don't overfill it. The machine needs enough air to help the ice cream aerate and achieve a light and fluffy consistency, so keep your batches small. This also prevents your ice cream from spilling over the sides and making a mess while it churns.

Lastly, don't forget to use some fun mix-ins. One of the best parts about homemade ice cream is its customizability. You have the freedom to make the ice cream of your dreams, so don't pass up that opportunity. From crunchy walnuts to colorful sprinkles, the sky is the limit. Who knows, you might even create a brand-new irresistible combination. That creative freedom alone might be the thing that sets homemade ice cream apart from store-bought. Try it out for yourself and let us know what you think.

