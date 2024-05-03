Why is everyone naked on this ship? What to know about Miami’s nude cruise

Miami has a nude beach. Next year it will have a nude cruise.

A company has charted a Norwegian cruise ship out of PortMiami — and, yes, passengers can let it all hang out on deck.

Here’s what to know about the Big Nude Boat 2025:

MORE: How the nude cruise came to be

Bare facts on the nude cruise

Cruise ship: NCL’s Norwegian Pearl

Departure: Feb. 3, 2025, from PortMiami

Length of trip: 11 days. Ship returns Feb. 14.

Destinations: Stops on the Big Nude Boat 2025 include Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Castries, St. Lucia.

MORE: Does Florida have nude beaches? Here’s where you can find clothing-optional sites

Who is organizing the nude cruise?

Travel company: The firm Bare Necessities Tour & Travel has hired Norwegian Cruise Line to host the nude cruise in 2025.

Reservations: To book, travelers must go through Bare Necessities at cruisebare.com. Tickets are now on sale.

What are the details of the nude cruise?

Purpose: Bare Necessities trips are for naturists, people who prefer not to wear clothes— not swingers or kinky adventurers, according to the organizers.

Cost: Prices start at $2,000 for an inside stateroom and go up to $33,000 for a three-bedroom villa. A 2024 cruise out of Tampa on a Carnival ship had fares starting at around $1,200.

History: Barre Necessities’ first cruise was in 1991. It always charters with a cruise line. It has worked with Holland America, owned by Carnival Corp., and Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of the Royal Caribbean Group.

The rules of nude cruising

Here are the rules of decorum for the 2024 cruise. Organizers expect them to be similar for the 2025 Big Nude Boat with NCL.

▪ When the ship is docked alongside in port, all passengers must be dressed throughout the vessel, including balconies, until the ship leaves port and an announcement is made that nudity is again permissible..

▪ The ship provides a self-serve buffet on the Lido deck, which is a clothes-free area. Clothing is required for all meals taken in the dining rooms. Casual attire is fine in all of these venues. Bathrobes are not permitted in the dining room..

▪ Lingerie, fetish-wear, and excessive genital jewelry are not appropriate at any time..

▪ Please sit on a towel at all times while nude, in a G-string, thong, or any time you are bare-bottomed. A fresh beach towel will be provided in your stateroom each day for that purpose.

▪ Displaying yourself nude in front of other ships in port or while port authorities are on board the vessel for clearance is strictly prohibited..

▪ No photographs, videos or electronic images of any person may be taken without the express consent of that individual. “NO PHOTO ZONES” around the pools or in dance venues must be followed to avoid confiscation of photo capturing devices.

▪ Dangerous or rude behavior will not be tolerated at any time.

▪ Fondling or inappropriate touching of personal body parts or those of someone else, overt sexual activity or any solicitation for sexual acts is strictly prohibited..